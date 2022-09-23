All you need to know about Red Bull Campus Clutch

01 What is it?

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global VALORANT tournament exclusively for university students – absolutely the largest event of its kind! After an amazing debut in 2021, where Egypt's Anubis Gaming were the winners, this year marks the second edition. More than 50,000 students from 300 universities are anticipated to participate in nearly 400 events across roughly 50 countries. The best of the best advance to the World Final, with a chance to claim serious bragging rights, not to mention a cash prize purse.

Anubis Gaming lift the Red Bull Campus Clutch Trophy © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Who can take part?

There are four main eligibility requirements:

• The tournament is open only to residents of participating countries as listed in the FAQ & Rules .

• Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

• They must be currently enrolled at a university.

• And they can enter only as part of a group registration for a team of five people. (In other words, one team member signs up on behalf of the whole five-person crew.)

03 What are the other rules?

Two key things to remember are:

• Each participant can be part of only one team.

• Throughout all stages of the tournament, the team configuration has to stay the same as in the initial registration – with the exception that each team will be allowed to replace one team member during the entire tournament. The replaced player can rejoin the same team at any later stage.

Check out more information in the FAQ & Rules .

Team configurations stay the same throughout the entire tournament © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Does the whole team have to be from the same university?

No! While all the team members must reside in the same country, they can be enrolled in different universities and even live in other regions of the country.

05 Who are the tournament's partners?

A series of high-profile global partners join Red Bull Campus Clutch. Intel, the Gaming PC Partner, will create a limited Red Bull Campus Clutch Edition of the Intel NUC Phantom Canyon for the competition. The official Monitor Partner, AOC, will provide the latest high-performance gaming monitors. SteelSeries is the official Peripheral Partner and will equip students with award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards and mice. Backforce, the Official Gaming Chair Partner, will provide top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

06 Where and when is this year’s final?

The best teams will face off at the World Final in Brazil this December, and it promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

07 What is the prize?

The winning team at the World Final will receive €20,000.

08 How can I register?

Just go to the registration page here , look for your country and follow the instructions.

Players in action at the Nigerian national final in 2021 © Axono Intergrated Services/Red Bull Content Pool

09

Easy. Stay tuned to the event page hub for all Red Bull Campus Clutch news and information.

10 How can I watch the World Final?

The action will be live-streamed on the Red Bull Twitch channel on December 15 and 16, 2022. See you there!

Calling all university students: The 2022 edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch has begun, so get your team together and register here .