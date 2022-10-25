Red Bull Campus Clutch Last Chance Qualifiers

Red Bull Campus Clutch – the global VALORANT tournament exclusively for university students – has seen some incredible teams stamp their ticket to the World Final in Brazil this December. But if your crew didn’t quite make the cut, all is not lost. Last Chance Qualifier tournaments will determine the final four wildcard teams to fill out the roster.

Here's why this opportunity is unmissable:

1. It doesn’t get bigger than this

If you want to be part of a truly global event, look no further. University student teams from over 50 countries are participating in Red Bull Campus Clutch. Now there is one last chance to make the World Final and claim massive bragging rights.

2. It's not over till it’s over

With the Last Chance Qualifiers, teams who missed out at their local Red Bull Campus Clutch tournaments live on to fight another day. These ultimate showdowns will take place in four global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America.

3. Hundreds of teams will battle per region

Each of the four regions will host two qualifiers and each of those qualifiers will have space for 128 or more teams. Then the victors of those two qualifiers will go head-to-head in a Grand Final to determine the winner of the region’s wildcard. This means that potentially more than 1,000 teams worldwide can launch their last-ditch campaign, but just four of them – one from each region – will join the World Final line-up as wildcards.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final stage in Madrid, Spain, in 2021 © Gianfranco Tripodo

4. Underdogs can rise to the top

It’s happened before. In 2021, the first edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch saw powerhouse teams from around the world battling for top position. However, in the end, it was the Anubis Gaming team from Egypt that came out of nowhere to overcome setbacks and take the crown in style. So this year, there’s no reason why a Last Chance Qualifier team can’t go all the way.

Watch the video below to see how Anubis Gaming overcame the odds to win Red Bull Campus Clutch in 2021.

1 min The underdog tale of Anubis Gaming Discover how Anubis Gaming shocked the gaming world by winning Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021.

5. To the victor go the spoils

In other words, there’s a lot at stake. Your Last Chance Qualifier is the final opportunity to claim a spot in what is sure to be an epic World Final in São Paulo, Brazil, where the elite will face off as fans watch live online. Finish on top, and you’ll not only be crowned the best student VALORANT team of 2022, but your team will come away with the grand prize of €20,000.

The Last Chance Qualifiers begin on November 5, 2022, so there’s no time to lose. Find the dates and details here .