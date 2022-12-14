Get the latest Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final results right here

Teams of university students from 50 countries are getting their game on in the 2022 World Final, with group stages happening on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 13 and 14, followed by the Top 16 and Quarter Finals on Thursday, December 15, and the Semi-Finals and Grand Final on Friday, December 16, when the new champions will be crowned.

LATEST UPDATE: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Day 2 wrapped up the Group Stages. Here’s how the battles played out.

Group E:

Canada’s wildcard team and Team Poland rose to the top, advancing over rivals from Argentina, Montenegro, Turkey and Poland, as well as the Egyptian wildcards. The Canadian o7 team are a Cinderella story: Although they secured their place in the World Final as wildcards through a Last-Chance Qualifier, they handily swept all five of their World Final group stage opponents without a single loss. Poland’s Black Team, who happen to include a national silver medallist in mountain cycling, are living up to the high expectations that come with being among the tournament’s most well-practised contenders. (They often train up to 12 hours each day.)

Group F:

Team Egypt and Team Great Britain also join the Top 16, thanks to their success against fierce opponents from the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Spain and Lithuania. Egyptian team Anubis Gaming won the world title last year – an incredible underdog story – and even though the country’s wildcard team just fell in Group E, the 2022 national champion team Ra’ad, which includes Anubis veteran Omar 'chrollo’ Hussein, defeated every Group F opponent to assure advancement. Another potential favourite for this year’s overall title, Britain’s Casa Noturna, leveraged their formidable agent pool as well as their ability to quickly adapt to maps and conditions in winning four of their five group stage showdowns.

Group G:

Team Peru and Team Indonesia aimed for the Top 16 and hit the target, overcoming sharpshooters from Kenya, Norway, Austria and France to get there. Peru’s Team NITRoUS, which includes a trophy-winning footballer, was an unknown coming into the World Final, having formed just three months ago, but what started as a hobby for some of the teammates has rapidly turned into a quest for glory. Indonesia’s Team BATAGOR, whose five members include two former futsal players, are over the moon with group-stage success in their very first world tournament. Now that they’re in the elite group of 16, there’s no telling how far they can go.

Group H:

Team Portugal and Team Denmark will round out the Top 16, having blasted past the national champions from Chile, Japan and Bosnia. Keep a close watch on Portugal’s QuartetoDos5 team: two members, Ian ‘K1zpawn’ Rebelo and Miguel ‘Bati’ Batista, were on the second-place team at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in 2021, and Batista says that this year, their sights are set on the top of step of the podium only. The Danish team Espergærde Esport (ESP Esport) seems equally as focused. This team was formed with the singular purpose of creating a unit that would be competitive in Brazil. Already a strong force on the Danish VALORANT scene, they’re quickly proving they’ve got what it takes to face down the best on the international stage.

With the close of the group stage battles, the Top 16 is now confirmed: Canada (wildcard), Chile (wildcard), the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Great Britain, Indonesia, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and the USA advance to the Top 16 on Thursday, December 15.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Things got serious on the first day of World Final action © Alemão Silva/Red Bull Content Pool

Group A :

Team Slovenia and Team USA moved on to claim their spots in the Top 16, but not without tough challenges from Guatemala, India, Sweden and Belgium. These two very different teams are each impressive in their own way. Slovenia’s Jordani, which include a handball player, a football player and a basketballer, are relatively new as a team but are longtime friends who seem to have an instinctive feel for playing together. Meanwhile, the Northwood team from the US state of Michigan has a multi-year heritage, and Northwood was recently named the country’s best esports program. They topped 500 US collegiate teams to get to the World Final and aim to roll on.

Group B:

Team New Zealand and Team Czech Republic can look forward to the Top 16 after prevailing against determined foes, including home team Brazil as well as South Africa, Romania, and Switzerland. The profound motivation of the Kiwis is reflected in the name conferred upon them, the New Zealand E Blacks, which is deeply tied to the national and Maori culture, and the players hope to repay the honour by bringing home the crown. The Czechs, Team Národní Garda (NGCZ), were already masterful in their winning their National tournament, and this initial success at the World Final will only boost their confidence for Thursday. “We swept through our group like a hot knife through butter,” said team member Petr Janis. “So far, I’m having the time of my life.”

Group C:

Team Pakistan and Team North Macedonia are celebrating their advancement to the Top 16, having defeated the best efforts of Colombia, Canada, Ireland and Slovakia. Pakistan’s Mystic team practise roughly six hours a day, and their work clearly paid off on the opening maps. The OBK team from North Macedonia was first formed soon after VALORANT’s launch in 2020, but the group found it hard to practise consistently until this year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament rekindled their desire to compete. Now that the fire is burning bright, they’ll be looking to heat things up on Thursday.

Group D:

Team Netherlands and Team Chile (wildcard) passed the first hurdle in the World Final, shooting down the hopes of Australia, Germany, Bulgaria and Italy. The Dutch team – known as Viva Hollandia and featuring Yordi VaLi van den Meijdenberg, a former 3rd Division football player among its members – formed specifically for this year’s edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch, and their sharp focus is apparent. Chile’s team CONDRIT0 is shaping up to be a special story. They didn’t have an easy path to the World Final, having to defeat an incredible field in Latin America’s Last-Chance Qualifier to earn their place in the lineup at Pacaembu Stadium. And now that they're in Brazil, they're definitely firing on all cylinders.

Team Chile will advance to the Top 16 © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

You can see the World Final's detailed schedule and brackets here .