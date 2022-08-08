A true underdog story: how Anubis Gaming became VALORANT champions

When Red Bull Campus Clutch kicked off in 2021, more than 25,000 students from 50 countries, including VALORANT teams from powerhouse regions in the USA, Europe and Asia, answered the call. But when the World Final went down in Madrid, Spain, it was Anubis Gaming – five unknowns from Egypt – who executed upset after upset.

The Egyptians faltered against a supremely confident Portugal in the Grand Final, badly losing their first two bouts in a best-of-five format. Then, just when everyone had given up on the team's Cinderella story, they delivered a triumphant comeback that put them, and their country, on the map in the world of esports.

Registration for Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 opens on August 8, with regional qualifiers and national finals in over 50 countries leading up to the live-streamed Grand Final in Brazil this December, it's the perfect time to reflect on the success of Anubis.

So check out the video above that shows how Team Egypt executed their extraordinary journey, with personal interviews from players and gaming experts and insider footage from Cairo and Madrid.

And for those looking to be the next VALORANT champ, read on to discover some helpful tips from the 2021 winners.

Omar 'chrollo' Hussein's face says it all © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

Believe

Ayman' Tuna' Mosaad notes in the video that "everyone was underestimating us because we were the underdogs playing from Egypt. They think you live in a tent and ride a camel". But despite that, he shares, "I felt deep inside that we were going to win. 100 percent."

Tuna reveals that when they hit their low point in the Grand Final, their manager rekindled their confidence. “We got screamed at: ‘Come on guys, you can do it!’” he recalls. “We needed to represent our country, and we knew that this tournament meant so much to Egypt in esports.” When the team returned to the stage, the momentum shift was insane.

Commit

Some teams have star players who come together only for tournaments. Team Egypt played together almost daily for a year, usually under the same roof, which enabled them to be strong, cohesive and unhesitating.

“Team Egypt was super coordinated, everyone having a job to do,” says Keeoh, a pro esports athlete and Red Bull Campus Clutch caster. Describing their aggressive play, he adds, “They changed the pace up and were running executes instantly. You can’t do too much about that if it’s done really well.”

Anubis Gaming lift the Red Bull Campus Clutch Trophy © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

Persist

Egypt showed how perseverance pays off, not only with their mind-blowing comeback. The team’s challenges ranged from sceptical family members to local technical issues, not to mention overnighting on the street to ensure they didn’t miss their spot for visa processing. In the end, their historic win earned them a prize of $20,000 and so much more, including a meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Sport.

Tuna describes, “When I went back home, my family were convinced about my career and wanted me to compete even more.” Humble but proud of the team’s impact in the region, he continues, “100,000 people were watching our game! And it’s getting bigger day by day. So many people wanted to start competing because of how it felt watching us.”

Follow your dream – you will get it Zeyad ‘Zizox’ Elsawaf

Above all, communicate

Team Egypt player, Zeyad ‘Zizox’ Elsawaf recommends, “Work hard, practice hard, put in enough time, work well with your team, build strengths together, build chemistry together. The most important thing is communication between players.”

His final word of encouragement: “Follow your dream – you will get it.”

Get your team of five together and start your own legacy. You can find all the information on Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 – and register – right here .