Get the latest Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 World Final results right here

Teams from 34 countries are facing off at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena, battling for the honor of being crowned Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 champions and the world's best student VALORANT team.

Group stages happen on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 21 and 22, followed by the Top 16 and Quarter Finals on Thursday, November 23, and the Semi Finals and Grand Final on Friday, November 24, when the new champions will be crowned.

You can find out more about the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final right here . And be sure to catch the final stages live from Istanbul on the Red Bull Twitch channel and the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel on Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, 2023, with Friday’s special showmatch and Grand Final additionally on the Red Bull Gaming TikTok .

LATEST UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Wednesday marked completion of the Group stage. In each of the four groups contending across the day, the top team dominated with a sweep, setting up what are sure to be fierce matchups in Thursday morning’s Top 16 knockout rounds. Here’s how things played out.

Group E: Team Gumkáči from Slovakia blasted their way to the head of the Group E leaderboard with a clean, 3-0 sweep, while Germany’s Bubatzbuben also moved forward with a strong 2-1 result. Japan and South Africa, however, saw their campaigns come to a close.

Group F: The Group F sweep belonged to Team Snakes of Pakistan, and right on their heels with a 2-1 result were the Australians of Team Aussie Underdog. Missing out on advancement were the two European teams in the group, Belgium and Switzerland.

Group G: Canada was the runner-up at the 2022 World Final, but a new team is flying the Maple Leaf this year, the St. Clair Saints. Any doubts about whether the newcomers have championship potential were quashed when the Saints won all their Group G matches, advancing along with another powerhouse from last season, Poland, whose Team Przejazd logged a 2-1 result. Despite their best efforts, India and Italy were unable to move on.

Group H: Competing in a Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final for the second year in a row, Turkey’s Werder Weremem team did the home fans proud by advancing to the Top 16 for the first time, thanks to their perfect 3-0 result. Also enjoying advancement were the aptly named Team Ispini Enjoyers of Ireland (2-1), while Kosovo and 2021 champions Egypt will go home empty-handed.

Stay tuned! The full remaining schedule of the tournament is as follows:

Top 16 and Quarter Finals: November 23, 8:00am - 6:00pm CET

Semi Finals: November 24, 10:30am - 4:00pm CET

Showmatch: November 24, 4:00pm - 5:00pm CET

Final: November 24, 5:00pm - 8:00pm CET

The special showmatch action on Friday, November 24 will include wtcN , Cigdemt, Alfajer, CombatRy, Hellian, qRaxs, CNed, Ata, Keeoh and Tiffae .

PREVIOUS UPDATE: TUESDAY NOVEMBER 21

The World Final kicked-off with a shocking upset. Defending champions Team Northwood of the USA failed to advance and a new Cinderella story was born as Indonesia's Team Garuda came out of nowhere to stun the field. The top two teams in each of four groups advanced. Here's the lowdown.

Group A: Portugal’s Team NemAPAU went undefeated to top the Group A table, despite a tough final match against Team Taiwan. The Portuguese squad includes Miguel 'Bati’ Batista, who has represented the country in every Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, including 2021, when Portugal finished second overall. With a 2-1 result, team Zen Esports of Peru also pulled through to Thursday's Round of 16, while Taiwan and Bulgaria didn't advance.

Team Portugal in the group stage of the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final © Nuri Yilmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Group B: Returning teams VAC KIMCHI of South Korea and NARODNI GARDA of the Czech Republic used the benefit of their previous World Final experience to each advance with a 2-1 score, denying Great Britain by a slim margin while New Zealand had the toughest day in the group and also ended their tournament.

Group C: Sweden's RETIREDGAMERS showed up big, going undefeated to top Group C 4-0, but Chile's Los Vigentes also impressed with a 3-1 record. Mexico, Latvia and the UAE gave their all, but will go home disappointed.

Group D: And then there were the giant-killers in Group D. Boasting deep experience in high-level collegiate play, not to mention crowning success in last year's World Final, defending champs Team Northwood of the USA were tipped as one of the tournament favourites. However, Indonesia’s Team Garuda – all newcomers to the competition – had other ideas. The Indonesian squad dominated the group 4-0 and most impressively beat the USA in a thrilling 18-16 victory.

The group's second qualifying spot went to Team Valiant Pbl of France, who delivered a confident 3-1 result. Besides the US, Romania and Guatemala also saw their World Final dream come to an end.