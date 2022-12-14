© Vytautas Dranginis/Red Bull Content Pool
Get to know every student VALORANT team battling at the Brazil World Final
The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final is happening in São Paulo, with teams from nearly 50 countries facing off for the honour of being named 2022’s best university student VALORANT team.
Out of more than 30,000 students from 6,000 teams in over 400 events who competed for the chance to reach the World Final, here are the teams that prevailed and are now battling head-to-head across four days that include group stages, Top 16, Quarter Finals, and finally, on December 16, the Semi-Finals and Grand Final. Find your favourites, and don’t miss the chance to watch the deciding battles LIVE from Brazil!
Argentina: Team Eternal Ten
These team members have played together for only two months, but don’t underestimate them. They became a powerhouse during the qualifiers, boasting an impressive 2-0 in the LAN semi-final and then winning the final 2-1.
Australia: Team Mb5 Wagyugaming
After only a month of playing together, this Australian team gelled, dominating their national qualifiers. Team member Angelo 'jellyD’ Diaz says they want to make an international statement and “put Australia on the map.”
Austria: Team Clownfiesta
Clownfiesta aren’t playing around: with some talented football players in their lineup, they know how to compete under pressure. Team member Amir ‘Shredmir’ El Tahan shares, “This Is probably a once-in-a-lifetime chance for most of us to compete internationally against [so many] different teams and countries.”
Belgium: Team PXL Esports
Team Belgium is hungry after making it to the 2021 World Final but missing out on advancing to the last rounds. They’re back with a vengeance, with returning player Jeroen ‘Zenzor’ Saelens supported by an all-new roster.
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Team API_GG
The diverse talents on this team include a former youth international basketball player and two prospective software engineers. When they come together, they are a formidable force and will be the ones to watch in Brazil.
Brazil: Team Scroll Lock
They’re the home team at the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final to be held in Brazil. Can the support of the fans lift them all the way to the championship?
Bulgaria: Team UnivaersaL
Bulgaria’s team was established only a few days before the beginning of the 2022 qualifiers. Team member mxrto says it’s an “amazing tournament, an amazing opportunity,” and they will give it everything they’ve got.
Canada: Team Big Pizza
The leader of Canada’s team, who is known as ToastyUnicorns, stood on the third step of the podium at the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021 World Final. With four new team-mates, he aims to bring the title to North America.
Canada LCQ: Team o7
Team o7 is the second Canadian team to have earned a spot in the World Final, having defeated a determined field to win the region’s Last Chance Qualifier.
Chile: Team Last Dance
This tournament is extra special for Chile’s Last Dance. A former competitive team who stepped back to focus on academics, they’re playing together one last time for Red Bull Campus Clutch and making the most of it.
Chile LCQ: CONDRIT0
Team CONDRIT0 didn’t have an easy path to the World Final, having to defeat an incredible field in Latin America’s Last-Chance Qualifier to earn their place in the lineup at Pacaembu Stadium.
Colombia: Team LBP
Before shooting for the win in Red Bull Campus Clutch, Colombia’s LBP team saw action in qualifiers for the Champions Tour Europe.
Czech Republic: Team Národní Garda
Also known as NGCZ, the Národní Garda team took an impressive win at the Czech National Final and are kicking off their World Final campaign against home darlings Brazil.
Denmark: Team Espergærde Esport (ESP Esport)
This team was formed when the tournament was announced, with the express purpose of creating a unit that could compete in Brazil. They’ve quickly become a force on the Danish VALORANT scene and are ready to rumble.
Dominican Republic: Team Eclipse
In a national final that – given the names of the opposing teams – seemed tailor-made for astronomy lovers as well as VALORANT fans, this team of up-and-comers ‘eclipsed’ Team Space Rabbit to win the title in the Dominican Republic.
Egypt: Team RA’AD
RA’AD will be aiming to defend the Red Bull Campus Clutch world crown won by their countrymen on team Anubis in 2021, and they’ve got the advantage of having one of those winning team members, Omar ‘chrollo’ Hussein, in their lineup.
Egypt LCQ: Team Bravado Gaming
Egypt will have not one, but two teams to defend its 2021 title, as team Bravado Gaming lived up to their name – and more – by defeating all comers to win their regional Last-Chance Qualifier.
France: Team MBAPEEK
Formed only at the beginning of the national qualifiers, the exceptional team chemistry of this French crew makes them head-turners. France didn’t get past the playoffs in 2021, but this team intends to “bring home the glory.”
Germany: Team CGN Esports
Playing with the name of the established CGN Esports (Cologne Gaming Network), it’s certain that these university students will have the support of an enthusiastic following back home in Germany.
Great Britain: Team Casa Noturna
Insiders say that Casa Noturna’s ability to adapt well on different maps, and their impressive agent pool, give them strong potential to make it to the final round in São Paulo.
Guatemala: Team AQUA Gaming
AQUA Gaming are a new team whose success in their National Final has propelled them to the world stage for the first time. What they lack in experience, they’ll try to make up for in passion and drive.
India: Team Villainous
A group of friends that includes former champions in maths, cricket, football, skating and national basketball will represent India. They created team Villainous at the beginning of 2022 as a way to play ranked VALORANT together, and the rest is history.
Indonesia: Team BATAGOR
Two former futsal players are among the five Indonesian team-mates who have been together since the 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament. Team member Oliver ‘Budi’ Wangge says, “I feel happy. It means we can compete in a world-scale tournament for the first time.”
Indonesia LCQ: Team Bukong
Team Bukong stamped their ticket to the World Final with a stellar showing that took the win at their Last-Chance Qualifier.
Ireland: Team Nativz
The Nativz may already be familiar to followers of the gaming scene in Ireland and Europe – can they make their mark at the World Final in Brazil?
Italy: Team Mixers
Italy’s team, which includes former fencing champion Giordano Macioce, practise together at least three hours per day. They have taken the Italian VALORANT scene by storm, serving up commanding wins in the national stages.
Japan: Team Yasuo
How much does Team Yasuo want to compete at the World Final in São Paulo? They’ve travelled more than 18,000 kilometres to get there.
Kenya: Team Tupo Site
Team Tupo Site comes to the World Final with the momentum of two 2-0 victories in the final rounds of Kenya’s national Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament.
Lithuania: Team Lanpacan
Lithuania’s team includes a former international junior basketball player and a previous football champion, setting them up well to cope with the pressure of the World Finals.
Montenegro: Team AMOGUS
The team from Montenegro formed when VALORANT was released in 2020, and they train together five days a week. U17 basketball bronze medallist Luka Đurđeva is one of the team members excited to play in Brazil.
Netherlands: Team Viva Hollandia
Viva Hollandia formed specifically for Red Bull Campus Clutch this year, but some players have already been team-mates in past teams. Football fans may recognize team member Yordi ‘VaLi’ van den Meijdenberg, a former Dutch 3rd Division football player.
New Zealand: Team E Blacks
After winning the Red Bull Campus Clutch New Zealand Final, this team was dubbed the New Zealand E Blacks. A name tied deeply to New Zealand and Maori culture. Taking the title of New Zealand E Blacks is a great honour – one the team hope to pay back by taking first place at the World Final.
North Macedonia: Team OBK
North Macedonia’s team, which features former 2nd Division pro football player Kristijan ‘western’ Stojanovski, first formed shortly after VALORANT was launched in 2020, and this year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament reignited their fire to compete.
Norway: Team Salsa Champions
The Salsa Champions ruled at the Norwegian National Final, capturing 2-0 triumphs in both of their deciding battles against the GiefKalash and NTNUI Academy teams.
Pakistan: Team Mystic
Pakistan’s team, which includes a national snooker player, formed earlier this year to play ranked VALORANT together. They’re so passionate about their effort that they practise around six hours a day.
Peru: Team NITRoUS
Team NITRoUS, which includes a trophy-winning footballer, formed just three months ago. “I feel very happy and proud for everything I am achieving, having started all this as a hobby,” shares Edgar ‘W1chi’ Begazo.
Poland: Black Team
Keep an eye on Poland’s Black Team – and not only because they include a national silver medallist in mountain cycling. They typically train 10 to 12 hours per day, putting them among the tournament’s most prepared contenders.
Portugal: Team QuartetoDos5
Two members of Team Portugal, Ian ‘K1zpawn’ Rebelo and Miguel ‘Bati’ Batista, were runners-up at Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021. Batista says that this year, they’re looking to go all the way.
Romania: Team RedPack Esports
The members of RedPack Esports share a dream of playing professionally, and they practise together for four hours a day, five days a week, to hone their skills. This is their first global tournament.
Slovakia: The Akatsuki Team
The Akatsuki trained three times a week to prepare for the World Final. “I think we’re all feeling a little nervous but mostly excited,” says team member Samuel. “It's a good opportunity to make people know your name and, of course, have fun.”
Slovenia: Team Jordani
Keep an eye on Slovenia’s Team Jordani – they thrashed one opponent after another at the National Final. A relatively new team, they are longtime friends and include a handball player, a football player and a basketballer.
South Africa: Socks UP
Socks Up practised four times a week to prepare for the tournament. Zac Lews, who represented South Africa at last year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch, says, “Obviously, the goal is to win, but I also want to enjoy my time being able to play on a LAN, as we normally play on 150+ ping.”
Spain: Raio Macuin
The Spanish Team are assigned to Group F in the World Final, taking on Lithuania, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt and Great Britain.
Sweden: Team d0gsafari2
d0gsafari2 begin World Final action on December 13, as Sweden celebrates its annual Lucia Day with traditions meant to bring light to the winter darkness. These students were convincing winners at their National Final – can they shine in Brazil?
Switzerland: Team Back2Back
Coming from various universities, all members of this team have a unique story of how they’ve gotten to where they are today, but ultimately, their shared passion for VALORANT has brought them together.
Turkey: Team Werder Weremem
This team only officially formed two months ago, but after dominating the Turkish qualifiers, team leader Mert Demirci says they hope to “become a champion” and take home the crown.
USA: Team Northwood
Michigan’s Northwood University was named the top esports program in the United States. They topped the 500 US collegiate teams vying for the chance to represent the USA at the World Final. Now it’s time to see what they can do on the world stage in São Paulo.
You can stay up to date with all the action at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final right here, and be sure to catch the final stages LIVE on Twitch from São Paulo!