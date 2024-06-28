Meet the Red Bull Can You Make It? winners who turned risk into reward

"When they say, ‘Adventure of a lifetime,’ that is merely an understatement.” A month after winning Red Bull Can You Make It? as part of the Gladiators team, the USA's Jacob Mathiasmeier is looking back. He’s still blown away by the experiences that he and team-mates Weston Cadena and David Greek crammed into their seven-day trip across Europe. Without cash, credit cards or personal phones, they bartered cans of Red Bull for all their needs as they covered 10 countries, stopping in eight of them.

"It's unbelievable, crazy and so beautiful how many stories that not only our team has, but every team in the competition," he says. "That's nearly 900 people from around the world."

The Gladiators are friends who had met doing activities and charitable fundraisers (including a 'Gladiator Dash') at Texas A&M University. Cadena says that the decision to apply for the event in Europe was "a no-brainer," explaining: "Something like this that promotes true adventure is pretty hard to find, so the moment that it jumps out, there’s no reason not to apply."

Fast forward and the team-mates found themselves in Barcelona, one of the five starting points in Europe.

"All you know is that you don’t know where you’re going to next and you need to figure that out," Greek recalls.

True to the spirit of the event, and to their own adventurous personalities, the Gladiators wanted to experience as much as possible – but they also very much wanted to win.

Fortunately, those two desires went hand-in-hand.

The Gladiators did have a philosophy: that they would take calculated risks. They also had a plan. They wore gladiator helmets to break the ice with strangers. And, realising that all the teams would make a beeline from the starting point to transit hubs, they brought their skateboards.

Helmets on and skateboards at the ready, the Gladiators start in Barcelona © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

"Right when we started, we skated as fast as we could to the main train station and we were the first one to barter for tickets,” Mathiasmeier describes. But then the train was delayed for two and a half hours, eliminating their advantage. That’s where the risk-taking came in.

“We were like, ‘We’re not going to win if we go on this train,’” Mathiasmeier says. “So the train pulls up… and instead we head straight to the airport.” There, they turned on the charm, and a few hours later they were speeding away on a flight.

"That was a moment that still affects me in my day-to-day life, inspires me and gets me going," says Greek. "Because, with those train tickets, we were in a position that every team wanted to be in, but we risked everything at the chance that we might be able to do something bigger."

As an aside, he shares: "I'm taking an unconventional route in work – I’m risking a lot at the chance at a different life – and in Red Bull Can You Make It? it was neat to take those risks and see that success."

It wasn’t always miraculous. Sometimes the team would arrive in a major capital – say, Paris – and it would seem like they would never find transport onward. Most nights they caught just two or three hours of sleep, snoozing on a bus, in a car or on a floor. But, in their eyes, giving up was never an option. And besides, there was so much to do.

Part of earning points in the competition involved taking on challenges, both at specified checkpoints and en route. In fulfilling as many of those challenges as they could, the team-mates did everything from wakeboarding to scaling a ship's mast, abseiling and caving – and even recording their own rap in a professional studio. (They also managed to complete the challenges involving football – soccer, in their terms – which is far from their area of sporting expertise.)

Travelling always brings surprises. (E.g, even though every Red Bull Can You Make It? participant received a reusable water bottle from event partner Ocean Bottle, one day the Gladiators found themselves hitting up a local baker for water at 4:30 in the morning.) Here are three of the team's top tips. Greek: “A little pocket-sized skateboard. That allows you to essentially triple your speed and just increases the amount of experiences you can have.”

Cadena: “If you think you’re travelling light, you could probably travel lighter. Pack once and then reassess.”

Mathiasmeier: “The most important thing you need to bring is good people! If you do, you’re going to have a blast.”

Their lowest moment came about 36 hours before the end of the event.

Challenges at remote locations were worth more points, and knowing that they were neck-and-neck among the top teams, the Gladiators had backtracked in a southerly direction to hit remote checkpoints in Austria and Croatia.

Having completed them, Cadena says: "In Zagreb, you could zoom out on the map (on their Xiaomi Redmi Note Series event phone) and we were the team furthest away. I think the other teams were like, 'How are you all going to make it? What the heck is y’all’s plan and what are y’all doing?’"

It was while waiting in a tiny Croatian town for a pre-arranged rideshare – which never showed up – that they thought their risk had backfired spectacularly. But they pulled themselves together, returned to Zagreb and eventually started hitchhiking.

Cadena explains: "There was a guy about our age who picked us up, and he was like, 'I've hitchhiked before; I know where to take you.' So he drives us to where cars are stopped at a toll road and drops us off in the middle of the seven-or eight-lane highway!

"Even more amazing, before we could get all of our luggage out of the car, another car had pulled over and was waving us down, telling us to come on.”

With that momentum, the team made it all the way to Germany with enough time left to earn even more challenge points before crossing the finish line in Berlin.

Drizzle couldn't dampen the sprint to the finish line © Marc Conzelmann/Red Bull Content Pool

Now, with the victory celebrations over and a month’s hindsight, all three team-mates are continuing to make adventure an important part of their lives, even while pursuing careers and, in Cadena’s case, a graduate degree. And for those who share their mindset, they offer some reflections.

Cadena says one of the rewards of the experience was the connections made with strangers: "We had people helping us, telling us we can make it. And that included themselves, too, because there were times where our biggest pitch was to allow them to join our journey for a certain leg or section – and the idea that they could make it with us was super cool. It was fun to see that spark ignite in somebody else."

Noting that he had friends who missed out on those kinds of experiences because they simply didn’t apply to be part of the event, Greek says: "I would encourage kids our age to genuinely take every opportunity like this."

Mathiasmeier agrees: "One thing David said during our trip that I still think about a lot is the quote, 'If you think you can, or if you think you can’t, you’re probably right.' To me, the whole trip was an analogy for life – the highs and the lows, that’s exactly how life is when you’re taking risks. No one’s going to believe in your dreams like you do; so no matter what it is, take those leaps of faith, believe in yourself and it’s rewarding when things come together.”

For more on Red Bull Can You Make It? and to see vlogs from the Gladiators and the rest of the teams, visit www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com .