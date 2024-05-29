Thank you, unsung heroes, for helping the adventurers on their travels!

When the 2024 edition of Red Bull Can You Make It? wrapped up, nearly 300 teams from 60 countries crossed the finish line in Berlin. Over and over again, they said that one of the biggest things they’ll take away from this adventure of a lifetime was gratitude for the warmth and generosity of the people they met along the way.

As they travelled across Europe, trying to make it to Berlin by trading Red Bull as their only currency, the team members had to gather their courage and approach perfect strangers for everything they needed, from food and transport to a place to sleep. Not everyone they encountered answered with a yes, but a remarkable number of people did respond positively – many offering even more than what was asked. In turn, the teams’ grateful reactions ranged from joyous (jumping up and down, dancing and ear-to-ear grins) to profound (“This has restored my faith in humanity”) to speechless disbelief and happy tears.

Your kindness kept the teams smiling © Christopher Kelemen/Red Bull Content Pool

So here’s to all the restaurant managers, fellow diners and home chefs who provided free meals to hungry wanderers; to the random commuters at transport hubs who purchased tickets in exchange for a few cans; to the kindly hotel staff, home owners and apartment dwellers who offered a cosy place to sleep; and to the kindred spirits who invited teams to share in experiences from birthday parties to music festivals, facials to firetruck rides, and skydives to stadium seats at a big game.

To all the bus drivers, ticket sellers, train conductors – and even a few airplane pilots – who spontaneously enabled teams to travel closer to Berlin: Your good nature will long be remembered as well.

In short, thank you to each and every one of you who kept an open mind when approached by hard-travelled but enthusiastic adventurers with an earnest request. To those who opened their hearts and offered whatever the team members needed, whether it was directions to the city centre, a place for a long-overdue shower or simply a warm smile and encouragement. To everybody who engaged in conversation, forged connections and shared the excitement.

This is like the top moment in my life – something I’m never going to forget Team Pua Patrol

As one team member said, “This is like the top moment in my life – this is something I’m never going to forget.” And you made it possible.

Just a point in the right direction could be a game-changer © Vojtech Toman/Red Bull Content Pool

Especially deep appreciation goes out to those who had no idea what a lasting impact they would make when their generosity came on a team’s coldest, wettest, longest, hardest day.

And when time was running out, cheers also to the folks who saved the entire week for teams who needed one last boost to reach the finish. Thanks to you, they really did make it!

Elation at the finish line © Marc Conzelman/Red Bull Content Pool

