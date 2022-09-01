Video games are a visual medium like no other, transporting us to worlds we could scarcely imagine in our wildest dreams. Whether you're putting the pedal to the metal in the world's most powerful sports car or exploring the verdant lands of post-apocalyptic America, the vibrant visuals of the latest games are stunning to behold.

Using photo modes, fans have found ways to capture these worlds with virtual photography. Over the years, these virtual photographers have formed huge online communities, sharing their creativity through social media while developing their skills.

After last year's successful competition, Red Bull Capture Point is back again, and this time invites PlayStation® gamers from all over the globe to showcase their incredible skills on the world stage. We're giving virtual photographers the chance to see their works brought to life at a real-life exhibition in New York City and win some incredible prizes.

Red Bull Capture Point is back for 2022 © Red Bull / Sony

01 What is Red Bull Capture Point?

Red Bull Capture Point is an in-game content capture competition that challenges players to take visually-arresting screenshots using photo modes. This year’s competition will focus on two PlayStation® exclusives – Horizon: Forbidden West™ and Gran Turismo® 7, both of which launched this year.

Participants will have the chance to win an incredible Red Bull prize pack including a PlayStation®5 console, along with some amazing peripherals.

One ‘Best in Show’ winning entrant from each of the nine competing countries will have their shots presented at a gallery in New York City, where they will be able to attend a ‘Best in Show’ Gallery Exhibition. The winners will also get to enjoy workshops with renowned photographers that will help take their skills to the next level.

The best photos will also be displayed in a virtual gallery, that fans all around the world can explore from the comfort of their homes.

02 How do I enter?

There will be four categories for photographers to submit their shots under, with each one representing a different theme. Each category will be open for a two-week period and will have its own unique requirements to fulfill. The category requirements will be presented a few days before each entry period and will be posted on social media and the competition website.

Participants can submit their entries through Twitter straight from their PlayStation® console using the correct country hashtag and compete in a number of categories, and winners will be picked by a panel of expert judges assembled by Red Bull. The judges will rank submissions per category using a criteria that emphasises the interpretation of the theme, the technical execution, and uniqueness of the concept.

Several significant personalities from the scene including Kate Reed ( @kaytanaa , US), Petri Levälahti ( @Berduu , Sweden) and lead judge Mik Bromely ( @TheFourthFocus , US) will hand-select the best entries.

03 Who can enter?

Red Bull Capture Point is open to aspiring photographers from the US, Canada, UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Argentina, and Chile.

Stay tuned for more information about how to enter on redbull.com/capturepoint .