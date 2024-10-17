Watch thrilling urban downhill at Red Bull Cerro Abajo's 1st European stop

Preparations are in full swing for the grand finale of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 series , the world's most spectacular and extreme urban downhill circuit in which the best riders on the international scene will compete on the streets of Genoa on Sunday, October 20.

The 2024 European Capital of Sport is ready to host an event that already has its place in history, being the first-ever in the competition's 20-year history to be staged away from Latin America.

It'll be an exceptional event, out-of-the-ordinary, in a wonderful city Diego Caverzasi

The choice of Genoa as location for the event's European debut comes as no surprise either; the topography of the Ligurian capital seems almost custom-designed to test even the most talented riders. Each of them will have to pull out all the stops to tackle the course's many features, including jumps and other unique obstacles, in the challenging 2km descent that will take them from the mountain to the sea. They will touch speeds of up to 80kph as they aim to set the fastest time.

The world's best riders will compete at Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

01 The line-up: a battle between downhill legends and this season's best riders

There will be 32 athletes competing from all over the world, including eight Italians for the local fans to roar to victory, namely: Chris Hauser, Davide Palazzari, Stefano Introzzi, Loris Revelli, Davide Cappello, Tommaso Francardo, Hannes Alber and Mirko Vendemmia.

Among the big names at the start are legends of urban downhill such as Tomáš Slavík , who you can watch as he gets to know Genoa in his own unique style in the video at the top of the page. You'll also get the chance to watch the best of the 2024 season, starting with the Brazilian Lucas Borba, who won in March in Valparaìso , Chile, and the Colombian Juanfer Vèlez, winner of the second stage in Guanajuato , Mexico.

Eleonora Farina will test herself at Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Genoa will be the last of the three stages of this year's Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, so it should prove decisive in awarding the 2024 trophy: just another reason, if you needed another, not to miss it.

02 Course preview: intense descents on narrow streets

Italian rider Diego Caverzasi helped the production team to design and build the features that have been added to the already-testing course. He explains how the whole thing is taking shape: "Building a city route was quite a challenge because some of the features are complicated and most of the structures [there are 17 in total] will only be installed at the last minute. The most difficult aspect has been the timing of set-up and dismantling as we're in the heart of a city, on streets that we can occupy only for a limited time. There are a lot of people working behind the scenes, and we will do our best!"

The course is quite long, with some sections featuring gradients of around 15 to 20 percent, and winds its way through the narrow streets of Genoa Diego Caverzasi

Diego Caverzasi helped design the course © Diego Caverzasi Diego Caverzasi knows what excites riders and spectators alike © Diego Caverzasi

"The course is quite long, with some sections featuring gradients of around 15 to 20 percent, and winds its way through the narrow streets of Genoa which more or less follow the route of the Righi funicular ," he continues. "From the starting terrace we immediately have a couple of drops, jumps into the void on the stairs of the funicular to then turn around the walkway and descend to the road below. From there, we continue for a long, straight stretch which includes another jump halfway up to clear some stakes planted into the ground.

The race will be decided on the two sharkfins and the stairs in the Caruggi Diego Caverzasi

"That then leads to one of the most technical structures, the sharkfin, a cut turn from which we jump 5m to the road below – it's a very fast and sloping jump. After another 300m there's a big air, a straight jump of 12-14m depending on the speed at which it is reached. Next, there's a 180-degree bend and a small drop which takes us into the Caruggi [the historic centre of Genoa].

"After another 250m there's a wall ride, followed by a very narrow S-bend and then the road gap, which will take us to a jump over a 10m-wide road. We continue between the houses as far as the square with another jump built with scaffolding, turn left to face the mega shark, which is big and scenic because it is between the houses, then there's a tunnel, a sort of natural amphitheatre between the houses, another wallride, another drop with landing on the stairs and the final one that takes us to the finish line in Largo della Zecca."

Diego Caverzasi in action at Red Bull Roof Ride © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Where will the race be decided? The 30-year-old from Varese has no doubts: "On the two sharkfins, because they're the most technical sections that the most skilled riders will be able to exploit by passing low and fast, and on the steps in the Caruggi , where you have to go fast and pull off at the last second to reduce the time as much as possible."

03 How to watch

Red Bull TV will save the best spot for you © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

If you don't happen to be in downtown Genoa this weekend, you can still catch the white-knuckle action from Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo live and free on Red Bull TV . The live stream gets underway at 3.15pm CEST (1.15pm UTC) on Sunday, October 20.

04 A historic moment in Italy

Italy hosts the decisive stage of Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

"The freeride movement in Italy is growing, a bit slowly compared to the rest of Europe, but I'm sure that Red Bull Cerro Abajo Genova will give a crazy boost to our beloved sport. I can imagine a lot of kids will get excited by watching the exploits of the best riders in the world. It happened to me as a child and when young people tell me that they started riding thanks to me, I get a buzz. To contribute to a unique first for our country has been cool. It will be an exceptional event, out-of-the-ordinary, in a wonderful city. It'll be a challenge not only for us, but also for the riders, because the course we've designed will help us to put on an unprecedented show,' concludes Caverzasi, ready to celebrate an important milestone for Italian freeride.

