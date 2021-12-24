This is how cliff divers are spending Christmas

A long year of competition finally came to a conclusion at the FINA World Championship qualifier in Abu Dhabi last week, and the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athletes are now preparing to enjoy some special moments with friends and family over the holidays. We caught up with a few of the divers recently to ask them about their Christmas plans and their targets for the new year.

I’ll be with my partner, this Christmas; it will be a warm, sandy, day-at-the-beach sunny Christmas in Dubai and although we won’t be together with the entire family, we’ll be sharing in a second round of holiday cheer and celebrations in January when I’ll return home, for sure!

Training will remain a constant, regardless of the fact that the intensity and focus will maybe shift a little. It’s crucial to step off the throttle even for a little bit, get the down-time everyone needs every so often, and I choose to do that in an active way, be it through lighter workouts or playing different sports; allow for recovery and recharging but still keep that bit of momentum in order to stay sharp.

The qualifier in Abu Dhabi will bring a closure to this crazy, unprecedented year, coming back after an almost two-year break... but looking back - oh, what a special year it’s been!

Catalin Preda has earned a permanent spot on the 2022 World Series © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

As for resolutions - I keep having dreams about that big and beautiful trophy so, I’ll keep doing everything I can, the best that I can, to get my hands on it, and that hopefully next season even, why not?!

This year I'll be spending Christmas with Sabine and my daughter-in-law, Chloe. We were planning to go to England, but with the travel situation we made the decision to stay in France.

I injured my neck in the lead up to the FINA competition and had to take 10 days off. So I'll probably be more serious with watching what I'm eating and doing some exercises this year over the Christmas period.

I don't really have any New Year's resolutions, I just hope to continue with the things I've been working on over the last few years really. Play the piano more, learn to read music better, play the guitar more, speak more Spanish and Russian, spend less time on my phone.

This year I will be in Madrid with my family and friends. It’s very busy in Madrid over the holidays and I’ll have a lot of dinners and lunches with different people.

Last Christmas we were not meant to move too much and were only allowed to meet with six people. Now we don’t have the restrictions so it’s going to feel like a real Christmas like it used to be before.

I will allow myself to relax a little bit. It’s Christmas, it’s the moment to relax with the family, to eat well. I will keep running a lot and doing cardio so that I can burn off the sweets and extra things that I put on my body, so after Christmas I don’t feel that bad.

I’m actually making a big change in my life at the end of December. I’m quitting my job and will start getting ready for the firefighter exams, which will take a couple of years. But I also want to keep going with the diving, keep training, so I can do it well next season. I also want to train more with the stunts, so I can get more stunt work. The usual stuff too, like treating myself well, staying healthy mentally and physically so I can keep having fun and being happy.

A Christmas message from the cliff divers:

This year I’ll be spending Christmas in Dubai with some friends and family before I go back to the UK on the 28th. It’s my first time having a holiday at Christmas and not being in the UK. It should be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to it.

During Christmas and New Year’s the training definitely goes on the backburner. It’s a reward to myself. I’ve had a long year of competitions and stuff so it’s good to have some time to myself. I don’t have to focus on training and can just see family and have fun.

I don’t necessarily have a New Year’s resolution but this will be possibly my last year of proper 10m diving, so I really want to crack on with that and put as much into it as I possibly can before I fully transfer into high diving.

Heslop won the recent FINA qualifier to earn a permanent World Series spot © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

After we finish the World Cup in Abu Dhabi I am hoping to drive up to see my parents so they can meet their grandson. Haven’t set anything in stone yet and it’s a long drive and will kind of depend on the weather.

This Christmas has been different. With a newborn and a very excited and BUSY 3 year old running around and talking our ears off. We managed to get some Christmas decorations up and I’ve been enjoying getting my daughter hyped about Santa. I’m looking forward to Christmas morning with my family.

This season has been pretty odd the whole way through. We have had long gaps between competitions so it’s been tough to constantly keep after it. After all in the down time we still have to make a living. So balancing work, diving, and being around is as always a challenge.

As far as indulging I can’t say no to Thanksgiving stuffing and gravy. And then all the holiday treats come out and I have a sweet tooth so it gets even worse… Or better, depending on your point of view.

I always make a couple New Year's resolutions but haven’t put much thought into it yet. But I’ll come up with something. We always try to ring in the new year but usually set our clocks to east coast time.

I'll be in Dubai with some friends and family for Christmas and then head home to Canada on the 28th.

Training will definitely be on hold during this festive holiday. I’m really excited to indulge and treat myself for Christmas and just enjoy it, for sure.

Carlson is promising some big dives in her first full-time season © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

My New Year's resolution for 2022 will be to get back into grad school. I have a couple classes to finish up and hopefully graduate that and then absolutely learn some bigger dives in the high diving world.

This year I will spend Christmas in Romania with my family as normal. Just me and my family spending some good time together that we haven't really done for a while.

Last year I was not really into Christmas that much because we had the World cup coming up and I was preoccupied with qualifying for Tokyo. Now there's nothing filling my agenda until May so I will just enjoy the holidays.

You know me. I'm always in the gym or training but of course I will enjoy some cheat days, with a lot of food. My mum is cooking a lot during the holidays.

For New Year's I'm trying to push my limits. Until now I feel like I haven't shown my full potential, so I'm dedicated to doing this next year, both in sport and on a personal level.