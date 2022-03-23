Sydney Harbour will host the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving showdown

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will crown the 2022 champions on your home soil. How big is the excitement level?
The World Series is coming to Australia for the first time and not only a stop, but a final. Wow! It’s very exciting, especially for me because it’s just down the road from where I grew up. I think it’s going to be – in my eyes and personally for me – the most exciting and amazing event yet. I just cannot wait to be standing up there and living that moment.
Does it give you any extra motivation this season?
The final being held in Sydney is already motivating me to push for a really strong season. There’s going to be a big event at the finish line, so that’s one thing that’s going to be my driving force this year. I’m looking forward to seeing how the season goes prior.
What can the World Series expect from the Australian fans?
Besides a great competition in Sydney, we can expect an incredible atmosphere. If there’s one thing I know about Australians, it’s that they love their sport and they love getting involved and supporting, especially fellow Australian athletes, but any sports people, so it’s a big part of our culture and something that I really pride myself in.
Tell us about the location.
The location is so iconic to Australia, right in the middle of Sydney Harbour. The view will just be incredible; the harbour to your right and then the bridge and the opera house to your left, so that’s going to be something magnificent. It will be really great that Australia will be exposed to our sport and they can see it first hand.
How does this compare to two other projects you completed in Australia in recent years, the Rainbow Dive and Balloon Dive?
After the Balloon Dive and the Rainbow Dive project in the Northern Territory, this will be my third showing on home soil, but putting a ranking or trying to choose which is my favourite is a really tough question.
They were all completely different projects and with a different drive behind them. They’ll all be equally on the top of my list. The first two were obviously really magical experiences and this one is hopefully going to be right up there with them.
13 min
Balloon dive with Rhiannan Iffland
Rhiannan Iffland came up with the idea to be the first person to ever high dive from a hot air balloon.
The new season will start in two-and-a-half months, how ready do you feel to continue your winning streak? What’s your season goal?
My focus is really just on some small technical things I feel like I can improve on. I never like to set too much of a goal, I like to set a few small goals throughout the season, with ultimately the big goal and the bigger picture being the World Series.
I find it really important for myself to take it step by step, event by event. As I’ve learned in the last couple of seasons, I really want to work a lot on what’s going on mentally as well; just to be in a better position to cope with the pressures and the stresses that are thrown at us while competing.
If I say it honestly, coming in with a target on my back is not always an easy thing and I think that resilience is going to get me a long way and keep the performance going stronger. The main goal for the year is to stay consistent, not lose the passion and also go into the game mentally and physically ready.