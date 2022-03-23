Xantheia Pennisi and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia
Cliff Diving

Sydney Harbour will host the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving showdown

Five-time World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland reveals her excitement about contesting this season's finale on home soil.
Following the announcement of an eight-stop season earlier this month, it can now be revealed that this year's Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final stop will take place in Sydney Harbour, Australia.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and the iconic Harbour Bridge, the sport's biggest names - including Gary Hunt, Jonathan Paredes and Australian stars Rhiannan Iffland and Xantheia Pennisi - will battle it out one final time from the purpose-built platforms before the 2022 champions are crowned. Spectators will be able to see all of the action on land on the Fleet Steps at Mrs Macquarie’s chair or via boat
It's sure to be an emotional highlight for the five-time women's World Series champion Iffland, who will be dreaming of a majestic homecoming. With the season opener in Boston only 10 weeks away, we spoke with the superstar Aussie about her ‘driving force for the year’ – the final at home:

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will crown the 2022 champions on your home soil. How big is the excitement level?

Rhiannan Iffland: The World Series is coming to Australia for the first time and not only a stop, but a final. Wow! It’s very exciting, especially for me because it’s just down the road from where I grew up. I think it’s going to be – in my eyes and personally for me – the most exciting and amazing event yet. I just cannot wait to be standing up there and living that moment.

Does it give you any extra motivation this season?

The final being held in Sydney is already motivating me to push for a really strong season. There’s going to be a big event at the finish line, so that’s one thing that’s going to be my driving force this year. I’m looking forward to seeing how the season goes prior.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia celebrates with the King Kahakili Trophy during the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 26, 2021.
Will Iffland be crowned champion again in Sydney?
What can the World Series expect from the Australian fans?

Besides a great competition in Sydney, we can expect an incredible atmosphere. If there’s one thing I know about Australians, it’s that they love their sport and they love getting involved and supporting, especially fellow Australian athletes, but any sports people, so it’s a big part of our culture and something that I really pride myself in.

Tell us about the location.

The location is so iconic to Australia, right in the middle of Sydney Harbour. The view will just be incredible; the harbour to your right and then the bridge and the opera house to your left, so that’s going to be something magnificent. It will be really great that Australia will be exposed to our sport and they can see it first hand.

A general view during Red Bull Flugtag in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2018.
Fans will enjoy the cliff diving finale against an iconic backdrop
How does this compare to two other projects you completed in Australia in recent years, the Rainbow Dive and Balloon Dive?

After the Balloon Dive and the Rainbow Dive project in the Northern Territory, this will be my third showing on home soil, but putting a ranking or trying to choose which is my favourite is a really tough question.

They were all completely different projects and with a different drive behind them. They’ll all be equally on the top of my list. The first two were obviously really magical experiences and this one is hopefully going to be right up there with them.

Rhiannan Iffland

The new season will start in two-and-a-half months, how ready do you feel to continue your winning streak? What’s your season goal?

My focus is really just on some small technical things I feel like I can improve on. I never like to set too much of a goal, I like to set a few small goals throughout the season, with ultimately the big goal and the bigger picture being the World Series.

I find it really important for myself to take it step by step, event by event. As I’ve learned in the last couple of seasons, I really want to work a lot on what’s going on mentally as well; just to be in a better position to cope with the pressures and the stresses that are thrown at us while competing.

If I say it honestly, coming in with a target on my back is not always an easy thing and I think that resilience is going to get me a long way and keep the performance going stronger. The main goal for the year is to stay consistent, not lose the passion and also go into the game mentally and physically ready.

Gary Hunt dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Bilbao, Spain on September 14, 2019.
Gary Hunt will also get to compete in front of his home fans in Paris
Before Iffland and the other athletes arrive in Australia in October, they will launch themselves from heights of 27m (men) and 21m (women), hitting the water less than three seconds later, in seven more spots across the world. Along with Sydney, two other brand-new locations are on the World Series calendar for the 13th edition, as Paris and Oslo will host a competition in June and August.
Combined with crowd classics, the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will make the stunning sport of cliff diving more accessible to its fans than ever before, staying close to urban centres.
Cliff Diving
High Diving