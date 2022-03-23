Sydney Harbour will host the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving showdown

My focus is really just on some small technical things I feel like I can improve on. I never like to set too much of a goal, I like to set a few small goals throughout the season, with ultimately the big goal and the bigger picture being the World Series.

I find it really important for myself to take it step by step, event by event. As I’ve learned in the last couple of seasons, I really want to work a lot on what’s going on mentally as well; just to be in a better position to cope with the pressures and the stresses that are thrown at us while competing.

If I say it honestly, coming in with a target on my back is not always an easy thing and I think that resilience is going to get me a long way and keep the performance going stronger. The main goal for the year is to stay consistent, not lose the passion and also go into the game mentally and physically ready.