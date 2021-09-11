At the age of just 16, Aidan Heslop became the youngest diver ever to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series , when he made his much-anticipated debut at the 2018 season finale in Polignano a Mare, Italy. Just one year later, in only his second appearance, the Brit delivered a taste of what's to come when he landed on the podium at the season's final stop in Bilbao.

Quite simply, a stunning achievement for a 17-year-old wildcard, especially as he performed the exact same dive list as eight-time World Series champion Gary Hunt . Amazingly, two years have ticked by since that memorable day in Spain, but finally the young prodigy is returning to the 27m platform at the season's fourth stop in Downpatrick Head, Ireland .

We caught up with the fresh-faced Brit on the rough and rugged Irish coast ahead of Sunday’s final rounds. Here's what he had to say:

Memories of Bilbao

"It's all a bit of a blur to be honest. I remember when it happened, the feeling of so much excitement. It was like euphoria in a way. Quite surreal. When I calmed down a little bit it gave me more motivation than I thought it ever could have given me. I went back to the pool and started training hard, but then obviously Covid hit."

Heslop (R) stands proudly on the Bilbao podium in 2019 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Training in a pandemic

"Unfortunately for us, we haven't had the normal 10m diving pool until two days ago. I moved to Southampton, where Gary's from, but it really wasn't sufficient for the whole duration of the pandemic. So, it's been a bit of a struggle. I've had the Adrenalin Quarry in Cornwall to train the high diving at and the dry dive with the foam pit and the trampoline. So, I do feel like I've had enough preparation before coming to this competition."

Beautiful but challenging location

"It's a stunning spot here. It's challenging, of course. Lots of different factors that you've got to take into account; the wind, the rain, the waves. So yeah, for a third competition it's quite challenging. I know other guys have had a lot more experience with these locations, but we'll see how it goes. I'm just looking to do the best that I can."

After you, Aidan

"Yeah, I was the first to dive off the rocks in training. It was my intermediate dive and I've actually been practising an Inward Triple Half, which isn't allowed from the cliffs. So, I actually had to learn a brand-new dive today – Front Quad Half Tuck. It was a bit nerve-racking being the first diver and doing a dive that I'd never done before, but I kind of stood on the end, got in the zone and I was ready to go. I'm happy with my dive."

Checking things out before taking the first leap off the rocks in training © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Career goals

"Right now, I'm in my last year of junior diving at the regular 10m, so I want to get that out of the way. I've got the Commonwealth Games next year and throughout 2022 I also want to try and qualify for the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving season. That's the plan at the minute, so we'll see how things turn out in the coming years."

The Brit is making his way up in the cliff diving world © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

First rounds in Ireland

"I never dived anywhere with waves like this before, so I kind of have to adapt to them and the wind a little bit. Hopefully, tomorrow I can figure it out better, but today I don't think it was my day. It's exciting to see these kind of divers and be competing against them. Gary has a bit more experience than me, as you can see in these kind of conditions, so he held his nerves a little bit more than I did, which is impressive; but clearly, he's the eight-time overall champion."

Heslop in action during Saturday's first rounds © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Comparisons with the great Gary Hunt have been made about Heslop for a few years now, with many tipping him to be the future star of the sport. Possessing the same dive list as Hunt means that he has a couple of big weapons up his sleeve on Sunday, but whether or not he repeats his heroics from Bilbao this weekend, the future certainly looks very bright for this confident and talented teenager.

Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on September 12, or catch the replay after the event. Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.