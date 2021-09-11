Gary Hunt dives at Downpatrick Head
Cliff Diving

Triple 10s propel brilliant Gary Hunt into the lead in Ireland

The 8-time Red Bull Cliff Diving champion displays a touch of perfection in Ireland while Jessica Macaulay leads the women's contest after 2 rounds.
France's Gary Hunt was the star performer on day one of competition at Red Bull Cliff Diving's fourth stop of 2021 in Downpatrick Head, defying the difficult Irish coast conditions to rip a perfect second round dive into the swaying Atlantic Sea and duly picking up three 10s from the judges.
It seems that swelling waves and stiff winds are no match for the eight-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion, who was once again spurred on by the strong challenge of Romanian pair Catalin Preda and Constantin Popovici, who sit in second and third place respectively after two rounds of diving directly off the rugged rocks.
"It's a fun dive that I donâ€™t do very often, it's just a special one for the cliffs; so to be able to nail it and get a few 10s is a dream come true," said Hunt, who now holds the outright record for 10s received after taking his tally to 41. "I actually chose diver number 10 telling myself, OK, go for those 10s and it worked!
"Diving in Ireland is always a challenge. It's never easy here, but it's beautiful; it's a crazy place with a rock exactly 27m. You couldn't ask for a better stroke of luck. It seems like destiny that we came here."
Gary Hunt dives at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 11, 2021.
Gary Hunt conquered the Atlantic waves in style on Saturday
In the women's competition, things couldn't be tighter heading into Sundayâ€™s final two rounds. Canadaâ€™s Jessica Macaulay leads the way ahead of the impressive wildcard Xantheia Pennisi in second place, whose fellow Australian Rhiannan Iffland sits in third. Just 2.1 points separate the top three women, who completed both their dives from the 21 platform after conditions were deemed too rough for their planned first round dives from the rocks.
Jessica Macaulay dives at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 11, 2021.
Jessica Macaulay flying into the lead at Downpatrick Head
"I'm not going into the competition thinking about other divers," said Macaulay following her impressive display in the first rounds. "I'm just competing against myself tomorrow, but to stand on top of that podium would feel incredible. I'm having such a good time, being out here in nature and seeing a different side of Ireland is amazing."
Carlos Gimeno dives at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 10, 2021.
Carlos Gimeno performed the first-ever armstand lift-off from bare rocks
David Colturi dives at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 11, 2021.
Spectators watch on in the distance as David Colturi leaps
Sergio Guzman dives at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 10, 2021.
Everyone wants to get a look at Sergio Guzman
The divers at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, on September 11, 2021.
11 men and 10 women are competing here this weekend
How it feels to earn three 10s from the judges
Rhiannan Iffland celebrates with fellow Aussie Xantheia Pennisi
Catalin Preda rises from the rocks
Sergio Guzman and Alessandro De Rose keep warm between dives
Ellie Smart pushes away from the platform as the waves await below
Meili Carpenter gets a first taste of action in the World Series
Feeling the energy of the place
Adriana Jimenez gets a good look at the Atlantic on her way down
Michal Navratil floats through the Irish air
The dramatic cliffs provide the backdrop as Jessica Macaulay dives
On Sunday, the men will join the women back on the platforms for their more difficult optional dives, as the fight for crucial championship points heats up at the fourth of six World Series stops this season.

Standings after Round 2

Women

  1. Jessica Macaulay (CAN) 160.20 points
  2. Xantheia Pennisi (W) (AUS) 159.00
  3. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 158.10
  4. Eleanor Smart (USA) 131.40
  5. Iris Schmidbauer (GER) 119.10
  6. Antonina Vyshyvanova (W) (UKR) 118.30
  7. Jaki Valente (BRA) 110.70
  8. Adriana Jimenez (W) (MEX) 110.00
  9. Molly Carlson (CAN) 101.30
  10. Meili Carpenter (W) (USA) 97.70

Men

  1. Gary Hunt (FRA) 177.60 points
  2. Catalin Preda (W) (ROU) 171.40
  3. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 165.20
  4. Alessandro De Rose (ITA) 159.00
  5. Andy Jones (USA) 150.60
  6. Carlos Gimeno (W) (ESP) 150.00
  7. David Colturi (USA) 147.00
  8. Michal Navratil (CZE) 144.00
  9. Steven LoBue (USA) 139.20
  10. Aidan Heslop (W) (GBR) 121.80
  11. Sergio Guzman (W) (MEX) 121.10
Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on September 12, or catch the replay after the event. Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.
