France's Gary Hunt was the star performer on day one of competition at Red Bull Cliff Diving's fourth stop of 2021 in Downpatrick Head, defying the difficult Irish coast conditions to rip a perfect second round dive into the swaying Atlantic Sea and duly picking up three 10s from the judges.
It seems that swelling waves and stiff winds are no match for the eight-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion, who was once again spurred on by the strong challenge of Romanian pair Catalin Preda and Constantin Popovici, who sit in second and third place respectively after two rounds of diving directly off the rugged rocks.
"It's a fun dive that I donâ€™t do very often, it's just a special one for the cliffs; so to be able to nail it and get a few 10s is a dream come true," said Hunt, who now holds the outright record for 10s received after taking his tally to 41. "I actually chose diver number 10 telling myself, OK, go for those 10s and it worked!
"Diving in Ireland is always a challenge. It's never easy here, but it's beautiful; it's a crazy place with a rock exactly 27m. You couldn't ask for a better stroke of luck. It seems like destiny that we came here."
In the women's competition, things couldn't be tighter heading into Sundayâ€™s final two rounds. Canadaâ€™s Jessica Macaulay leads the way ahead of the impressive wildcard Xantheia Pennisi in second place, whose fellow Australian Rhiannan Iffland sits in third. Just 2.1 points separate the top three women, who completed both their dives from the 21 platform after conditions were deemed too rough for their planned first round dives from the rocks.
"I'm not going into the competition thinking about other divers," said Macaulay following her impressive display in the first rounds. "I'm just competing against myself tomorrow, but to stand on top of that podium would feel incredible. I'm having such a good time, being out here in nature and seeing a different side of Ireland is amazing."
On Sunday, the men will join the women back on the platforms for their more difficult optional dives, as the fight for crucial championship points heats up at the fourth of six World Series stops this season.
Standings after Round 2
Women
- Jessica Macaulay (CAN) 160.20 points
- Xantheia Pennisi (W) (AUS) 159.00
- Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 158.10
- Eleanor Smart (USA) 131.40
- Iris Schmidbauer (GER) 119.10
- Antonina Vyshyvanova (W) (UKR) 118.30
- Jaki Valente (BRA) 110.70
- Adriana Jimenez (W) (MEX) 110.00
- Molly Carlson (CAN) 101.30
- Meili Carpenter (W) (USA) 97.70
Men
- Gary Hunt (FRA) 177.60 points
- Catalin Preda (W) (ROU) 171.40
- Constantin Popovici (ROU) 165.20
- Alessandro De Rose (ITA) 159.00
- Andy Jones (USA) 150.60
- Carlos Gimeno (W) (ESP) 150.00
- David Colturi (USA) 147.00
- Michal Navratil (CZE) 144.00
- Steven LoBue (USA) 139.20
- Aidan Heslop (W) (GBR) 121.80
- Sergio Guzman (W) (MEX) 121.10
