“My earliest childhood memory of diving was when I dove from 5m for the first time. That day was my first training session ever. I just wanted to go higher and higher, but my coach didn’t let me. That feeling of height is simply the best!” This is Maria Paula Quintero as she lives and breathes. A high diver by birth, at least by nature.

She was barely 17 years old when she first appeared on the 21m platform of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Texas in 2017. Only five competitions later – and 18 years old – the Colombian powerhouse claimed her first podium, making her the first teenager to accomplish this feat in June 2019. This second place behind her role model, four-time champion Rhiannan Iffland , played a massive role in her becoming the youngest diver ever to secure a spot in the permanent divers’ line-up for the following season.

Celebrating a first-ever podium with Rhiannan Iffland © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Quintero also steps in to represent Colombia in this evolving sport even after the sport’s ponytailed legend and ambassador, Orlando Duque, retired from competitive cliff diving.

During the season opener in Saint-Raphaël, France , we sat down with today’s birthday girl to see what she thinks of pressure, preparation and pride:

How do you feel being back in the competition after almost two years?

I’m really, really, really happy. It’s been two years since we could dive, so I’m really happy because we are back and the whole cliff diving family is together again. At the same time I’m super nervous about the competition.

Do you feel prepared and ready?

Yes, I am prepared and I feel ready. We had a lot of time to train, but I’m nervous and scared about it too. I think it’s going to be OK. Everything’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be an interesting year, that’s for sure.

How do you feel competing against a lot more experienced divers? You are the youngest – are you proud of yourself?

Yeah, I’m proud of myself because I’m here. But really, I don’t think that if you have more experience you have more of a chance to win. I think it’s not that; it’s all your training, and if you are prepared. So, I think it’s good to be the youngest, but I also I think it’s a responsibility.

There are more divers my age that want to do it, and I am proof that it is possible. We need more young people in the Series. It makes me feel good being the youngest.

Quintero leaps from the 21m platform in Saint-Raphaël © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

So you said being the youngest is bringing responsibility for you. Are you seeing yourself as a role model for younger people?

I’m the first woman in the permanent diver line-up in the World Series that’s 20 years old. Maybe, yeah, I think so.

Do you have any advice for young people who aspire to a career in sports?

I believe that if you want something in your life, you have to make sacrifices. Nothing is free – I think these are really important things.

Why do you like cliff diving?

This is a good question. A couple of hours ago, when I was on the 21m platform, I asked myself: Why am I here? Really, why am I here? – I was very scared, and had too much adrenaline. It’s the feeling in the air that is amazing. It’s the best feeling on earth for me. This feeling that you have adrenaline, this fear, and also, the people here. So for these reasons I love cliff diving.

Do you look up to any of the other divers?

Yeah of course. For me Rhiannan is a role model. I want to be like Rhi. And also I have a good friendship with Rhi, so it’s amazing.

Do you think you can beat Rhiannan?

[laughs] We have to dream. If it happens, it is going to be amazing. But, I don’t know. I have to dream and I have to think about it because if you dream, maybe you can get it.

So you will try?

Yeah of course – I will try!

A few hours after this interview had taken place, Maria Paula Quintero placed fourth, 3.20 points outside the top three, in her first ever competition as a permanent athlete of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

For everyone in the cliff diving community it’s only a matter of time until the 21-year-old Colombian closes this gap and becomes a regular on the high diving podium challenging her role model and friend Rhiannan Iffland.