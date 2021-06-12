Preda, appearing at only his sixth stop since his debut in 2018, began the final day of diving in third place after Friday's first two rounds. With the sun blazing and the sea calm and flat on the Cote D'Azur, the 29-year-old produced two immaculate dives to not only pierce the Mediterranean Sea, but also the heart of

"It feels really good," said Preda. "It paid off, the long wait, all the preparation. I started with a third place back in Bosnia and fast forward to three years later, we're here in Southern France and I managed to climb up the ladder and it feels pretty good. Thank you Saint-Raphaël."

For Iffland, it was business as usual despite the longest break in the history of the sport. Back in 2019, the Australian produced the first-ever perfect season, with seven wins out of seven, and if anything during the hiatus she's moved onto yet another level. The 80th World Series event since its introduction in France's La Rochelle in 2009 marked the ninth victory in a row across three seasons for the Australian record-breaker.

