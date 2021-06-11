Gary Hunt: the brilliant Brit becomes the flying Frenchman

79 starts, 39 wins, 66 podiums and eight titles; that's the remarkable and unrivalled record that Gary Hunt has amassed in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series since the sport's inaugural event back in 2009. Now, entering his 12th season at the opening stop of 2021 in Saint-Raphaël, France , it's clear that very little has changed.

The body, 37-years-old today, is still in prime condition. The laid-back and smiling exterior still hides a deep, steely determination to succeed and the dives are still as finely-tuned and perfectly executed as ever.

But, there's one notable difference this year. The 'brilliant Brit', as he has become affectionately known over the years, is now a Frenchman. Dual nationality to be more precise. But, during the extended 21-month break since the last World Series competition, Hunt took the decision to represent his adopted home going forward.

We caught up with the birthday boy on the first day of competition to talk about the change and how it feels diving for France for the first time. Here's what he had to say:

Switching competitive allegiance

I don't really like to use that word 'allegiance'. It's not such a big deal for me to change countries, it just seems like a step forward. I've been living in France for a long time, so it feels strange to be training with the same group of people day-in day-out and then going away and competing for another country.

Hunt always had huge support from the fans in La Rochelle © Red Bull Content Pool

Language and culture

I remember being on the podium in my first competition in France and I'd just started getting into learning French. Someone put me under pressure to say something to the crowd in French. I was so nervous, but I think I managed to say something that made the crowd react and I liked it.

I always wanted to learn another language; I didn't want to be the typical Englishman who only speaks English. That's kind of opened a door for me to the French culture and I've seen how much learning another language can change your outlook on life.

I'm learning Russian now and my Spanish isn't too bad. It all started with a curiosity of French culture and it's put me on a path that's led me here.

I feel fine if someone needs me for an hour to do interviews, because I have the confidence from spending the whole off-season training Gary Hunt

Singing the national anthem

I learnt the words to La Marseillaise for the day that I got my passport and since then I haven't needed to sing it. I didn’t sing the British national anthem when I stood on the podium, so I'm not going to change now.

Expect more celebrations this season… but no singing! © Red Bull Content Pool

Extra media interest

When I'm here at the competition all the hard work has already been put in. So I feel fine if someone needs me for an hour to do interviews, because I have the confidence from spending the whole off-season training as hard as I possibly can so that I'm free and easy when I'm here at the competition.

The 21-month break

One of my worst experiences was in France, at the stop in Corsica, after we'd had quite a long off-season. I did a couple of easy dives, but when I got to my difficult dives my legs wouldn’t stop shaking on the end of the board. I wanted to go, but had to stand back, shake my legs off and it was tough.

It's not like that anymore, though. I'm more experienced now and even with this long lay-off I know my dives more. It's never easy, but every year I have more confidence in myself. I know as long as I do the right things in the training period when I’m at home, then I shouldn't have too much trouble when I'm here.

Carrying French hopes this season © Red Bull Content Pool

It’s amazing that my first competition for France is in France. I couldn't have asked for a better story Gary Hunt

Support this weekend

There's quite a community of cliff divers in France now. There are some beautiful places around Marseille and the Calanques area, so a lot of my friends have gone there in the summertime. There are more and more cliff divers every year. I've seen a couple of them here already and I know a few more are coming down this weekend. It's my birthday, so my girlfriend is down here to support me, along with a few other friends.

I'm not too disappointed that there aren't going to be the big crowds. I think we're all just happy to be in a location like this, with no weather troubles and a great platform. It's an ideal location for a first competition after a long time off. There'll be boats here, so there will be enough people to make some noise.

A dream first day

It's amazing! We're back doing what we love. Just being around this crowd, this family, it's something special. It’s amazing that my first competition for France is in France. I couldn't have asked for a better story. To finish with a couple of 10s there, wow, I couldn't have dreamed it better. I hope this energy continues through to tomorrow. Tomorrow it won't be my birthday, so I’ll have to find my energy from somewhere else, but I'm sure I'll find it.

