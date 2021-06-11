Rhiannan Iffland dives from the cliff in Saint-Raphaël
Cliff Diving

Cliff Diving's reigning champions lead the way in France

It's business as usual for Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland, who lead the field after the opening two rounds of dives at the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving season opener in Saint-Raphaël.
Written by Chris Magill
Published on
Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt began the defence of their Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series titles in typically brilliant fashion on Friday, with both divers cruising into the lead after the first two rounds of action in Saint-Raphaël, France.
With one dive directly off the cliffs and one from the platform on this first day of competition on the Côte d'Azur, the reigning champions looked every bit as imperious as when we last saw them in action almost two years ago.
Hunt, who was not only celebrating his 37th birthday, but also representing France in competition for the first time, showed no signs of rust as he picked up a couple of 10s from the judges for his second dive of the day, a mesmerising inward 3 somersaults with ½ twist pike.
Gary Hunt dives at the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Saint-Raphaël, France on June 11, 2021.
Birthday boy Gary Hunt was in fine form in France
Birthday boy Gary Hunt was in fine form in France
"It's amazing, we're back doing what we love," said Hunt at the end of day one. "Just being around this crowd, this family, it's something special. It's amazing that my first competition for France is in France. I couldn't have asked for a better story and to finish with a couple of 10s there, wow, I couldn't have dreamed it better."
Perhaps surprisingly, it's two wildcards – Spain's Carlos Gimeno and Romanian Catalin Preda – who are nipping at Hunt’s heels currently in second and third place.
Carlos Gimeno of Spain dives at the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Saint-Raphaël, France on June 11, 2021.
A fantastic display from Carlos Gimeno in just his second appearance
For Iffland, it was everything we've come to expect from the seemingly unstoppable Australian over the past few years – focus, consistency and beautiful rip entries into the flat Mediterranean Sea.
"It's so good to be back up there," revealed the four-time champion. "Honestly, I was feeling in such a good place mentally and just so excited to be competing. I love diving directly off the cliffs. During the break I was also diving off the cliffs at home in Australia, so I felt right at home and the same as being on the platform."
Fans came out to watch on boats
Fans came out to watch on boats
Andy Jones somersaults away from the 27m platform
Andy Jones somersaults away from the 27m platform
Focusing the body and mind
Focusing the body and mind
The Mediterranean waters await the entry of Maria Paula Quintero
The Mediterranean waters await the entry of Maria Paula Quintero
An armstand lift-off for Carlos Gimeno
An armstand lift-off for Carlos Gimeno
Impressive wildcard Molly Carlson was making her World Series debut
Impressive wildcard Molly Carlson was making her World Series debut
Catalin Preda leaped into third place in the standings after two dives
Catalin Preda leaped into third place in the standings after two dives
Two diving legends on one platform
Two diving legends on one platform
Wildcard Anna Bader is making her final World Series appearance
Wildcard Anna Bader is making her final World Series appearance
Gary Hunt leads the way after two rounds in France
Gary Hunt leads the way after two rounds in France
Often in the past the 29-year-old has looked over her shoulder at the half-way stage and observed a long gap back to the rest, but breathing down her neck this time is wildcard debutante Molly Carlson, who looked every inch a potential challenger here. The 22-year-old Canadian followed a beautiful first round dive with a sensational second, leaving her just 3.9 points behind Iffland.
"I'm so excited to be surrounded by all my idols," said a starstruck Carlson. "It’s a dream come true. I'm in second place after the first day and I couldn't be happier. I'm training with the best – we're one of the only teams that brought a coach – and I'm happy all our hard work is paying off."
Magnificent Molly
Magnificent Molly
Competition resumes on Saturday and the final round will be LIVE from 12:30 GMT on Red Bull TV.
