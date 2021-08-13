Gary Hunt grabs the lead in Norway

A typically strong performance from Gary Hunt on Friday afternoon gave the Frenchman an overnight lead following round one of the Oslo Exhibition event.
Gusts of wind greeted the nine divers competing this weekend as they made their way down the mammoth 30m platform, the longest in cliff diving history, which stretches out from the rooftop of the Oslo Opera House. But, despite the conditions and having opted not to perform a single training dive in the lead-up, Hunt made use of all his experience and skill to execute a beautiful opening leap from 27m.
“The conditions aren’t ideal. There’s a lot of wind and the sun is often hidden behind the clouds,” said 37-year-old Hunt. “The platform is so long and it does move a bit, but we’re professionals and we know what we’re doing.”
Spain’s Carlos Gimeno, who delivered an eye-catching display in Saint-Raphaël in June, once again looked every bit a challenger as another trademark armstand dive launched him into second place after round one in the Norwegian capital. Romania’s Constantin Popovici shares the third spot with Czech Michal Navratil.
Catalin Preda, winner of the World Series opener in France, struggled with his take-off and the Romanian sits back in seventh with three dives to go.
Plenty of fans turned out to cheer on the divers as they kicked off what was originally supposed to be the second stop of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. But with travel restrictions in Norway preventing many of the world’s top athletes from entering the country, an unexpected opportunity was handed to some delighted wildcards, including Switzerland’s cliff diving debutant Jean-David Duval.
“It was my first time, but I was really happy with the way I managed it,” said 24-year-old Duval following his first dive from 27m. “I was super stressed at the beginning, but the dive went well. The Red Bull Cliff Diving family is really nice and everyone always helps each other.”
Joining the men in Norway is wildcard Celia Fernández, the only woman diving this weekend. The Spaniard isn't being scored, but she opens each of the rounds with a leap from the 20m platform.
On Saturday afternoon, the athletes will return to the roof of the Opera House to complete three more dives as they showcase their skills once more and attempt to secure a coveted Oslo Exhibition victory.