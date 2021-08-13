Gary Hunt dives in Oslo
Gary Hunt grabs the lead in Norway

The Frenchman was in fine form on day one of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway. See how he pulled ahead of his fellow cliff divers.
Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition

Norway

Gary Hunt

FranceFrance

Constantin Popovici

RomaniaRomania

Michal Navrátil

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Catalin Preda

RomaniaRomania

Carlos Gimeno

SpainSpain

Celia Fernández

SpainSpain
A typically strong performance from Gary Hunt on Friday afternoon gave the Frenchman an overnight lead following round one of the Oslo Exhibition event.
Gusts of wind greeted the nine divers competing this weekend as they made their way down the mammoth 30m platform, the longest in cliff diving history, which stretches out from the rooftop of the Oslo Opera House. But, despite the conditions and having opted not to perform a single training dive in the lead-up, Hunt made use of all his experience and skill to execute a beautiful opening leap from 27m.
“The conditions aren’t ideal. There’s a lot of wind and the sun is often hidden behind the clouds,” said 37-year-old Hunt. “The platform is so long and it does move a bit, but we’re professionals and we know what we’re doing.”
Spain’s Carlos Gimeno, who delivered an eye-catching display in Saint-Raphaël in June, once again looked every bit a challenger as another trademark armstand dive launched him into second place after round one in the Norwegian capital. Romania’s Constantin Popovici shares the third spot with Czech Michal Navratil.
Constantin Popovici of Romania dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
Fans watch on as Constantin Popovici leaps from the Opera House platform
Catalin Preda, winner of the World Series opener in France, struggled with his take-off and the Romanian sits back in seventh with three dives to go.
Plenty of fans turned out to cheer on the divers as they kicked off what was originally supposed to be the second stop of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. But with travel restrictions in Norway preventing many of the world’s top athletes from entering the country, an unexpected opportunity was handed to some delighted wildcards, including Switzerland’s cliff diving debutant Jean-David Duval.
“It was my first time, but I was really happy with the way I managed it,” said 24-year-old Duval following his first dive from 27m. “I was super stressed at the beginning, but the dive went well. The Red Bull Cliff Diving family is really nice and everyone always helps each other.”
Joining the men in Norway is wildcard Celia Fernández, the only woman diving this weekend. The Spaniard isn't being scored, but she opens each of the rounds with a leap from the 20m platform.
Celia Fernandez of Spain dives from the 21 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
Celia Fernández gets the action underway from the 20m platform
Matthias Appenzeller of Switzerland does some warm ups at the Oslo Opera House during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
Matthias Appenzeller prepares himself on the Opera House roof
Matthias Appenzeller dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
Then the Swiss wildcard leaps away
Gary Hunt of France does some warm ups at the Oslo Opera House during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
A quick warm-up for Gary Hunt
Not the best take-off for Catalin Preda in round one
Michal Navratil gets the blood pumping
Constantin Popovici is looking to get on a roll
Alain Kohl is returning from an ACL injury sustained just 3½ months ago
Fans get a good look at Carlos Gimeno in action
On Saturday afternoon, the athletes will return to the roof of the Opera House to complete three more dives as they showcase their skills once more and attempt to secure a coveted Oslo Exhibition victory.
