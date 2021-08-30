Two events in Italy announced for this season’s cliff diving showdown

It’s been announced that back-to-back stops in Italy will round off the 2021 season of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Kicking off the Italian double-header will be the Puglia stop on September 22 before the coronation of the champions after the Polignano a Mare stop four days later.
The European home of cliff diving will provide the backdrop for the Grande Finale for the world’s best cliff divers for the second time since 2018. Hosted in the south of Italy for the eighth time, the charming town provides the most unusual take-off point. The 12 men and 12 women enter the platforms mounted on a rooftop terrace 27m and 21m above the Adriatic Sea through a private living room.
Following Red Bull Cliff Diving’s most historical stop at Mostar’s Old Bridge, the cliff diving elite will still have to prove their skills at Downpatrick Head, another first-time location on Ireland’s west coast, before heading into the final showdown in Italy to fight for the King Kahekili Trophy.
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2021 calendar
Stop 5: September 22 – Puglia, Italy