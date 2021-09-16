Get ready for a cliff diving title tussle in Italy

Just days after a record-breaking competition on the rugged Irish coast, the cliff diving elite will determine its 2021 champions during back-to-back stops in Italy.
With only four days between the two competitions, the athletes’ stamina and strength will be put to the ultimate test in a unique final showdown. While the reigning record champions Rhiannan Iffland from Australia and France’s Gary Hunt are targeting the extension of their winning streaks on the Adriatic Sea, it's a parade of wildcards that have the chance to collect their podium claims in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
With two perfect dives and a record number of 10s from the judges added to the history books of the World Series, the cliff diving athletes are in prime form going into the ‘Grandissimo Finale’ in the sport’s European home in Polignano a Mare, Italy.
Rhiannan ‘invincible’ Iffland remains in winning form with 11 consecutive victories and comes to Italy as the first female cliff diver to achieve a perfect dive with all 10s from the jury. The Australian holds all the cards as she looks to extend her reign for another year to make it five overall titles in a row. It's an array of wildcards and potent talent that could interfere with Iffland’s intentions.
Canada’s Jessica Macaulay, 2019 overall runner-up, has podiumed in all competitions this year and sits in second place overall. The wildcards Molly Carlson, also from Canada, and Australia’s Xantheia Pennisi, both with a 2021 debut podium, seem accomplished enough to achieve their first World Series wins.
All four are momentarily pre-qualified for the 2022 season with the top four of the current year making the automatic cut. America’s Eleanor Smart is close on Pennisi’s heels with only 12 points off the desired overall fourth place.
Everything is still wide open in the men’s where Gary Hunt can become Italy’s Mr. three-peat – two wins this season in Mostar and Downpatrick Head as well as two previous victories off the private rootop tearrace in Polignano a Mare. However, strong competition comes from the Romanian duo Catalin Preda, the wildcard winner from France, and Constantin Popovici, runner-up in the past two stops.
The top trio in the current overall standings may well be alarmed by an Italian hero – Alessandro De Rose. The 29-year-old athlete became the first-ever male wildcard to win in a fairy-tale setting at home in 2017. Boosted with confidence from his first podium in four seasons in Ireland last week, De Rose is a contender for victory on home soil as well as qualification for 2022.
September 22 and 26 are the decisive dates at the end of a year that has brought back the World Series to its spectacular 27m stage. The highly contested King Kahekili Trophy is up for grabs in Italy and will be awarded to only the best man and woman after five events counting towards the World Series ranking in a place where houses are built on rocks high above the sea. It’s go time for the cliff diving elite and Puglia as well as Polignano a Mare are all set for a one-of-a-kind 2021 showdown!
Wildcards Stop 5, Puglia (women, men): Aimee Harrison (CAN), Anna Bakunovytska (UKR), Meili Carpenter (USA), Molly Carlson (CAN), Xantheia Pennisi (AUS); Aidan Heslop (GBR), Blake Aldridge (GRB), Catalin Preda (ROU), Nikita Fedotov (RUS), Owen Weymouth (GBR).
Wildcards Stop 6, Polignano a Mare (women, men): Adriana Jimenez (MEX), Elisa Cosetti (ITA), Meili Carpenter (USA), Molly Carlson (CAN), Xantheia Pennisi (AUS); Artem Silchenko (RUS), Catalin Preda (ROU), Carlos Gimeno (ESP), Nikita Fedotov (RUS) Sergio Guzman (MEX).
Five wildcards will be competing in this stop, as the winner in the men’s from France, Catalin Preda, and the second placed in the women’s from France, Molly Carlson, received an additional wildcard due to their exceptional results.
Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on September 22 (Puglia) and September 26 (Polignano a Mare), or catch the replay right after the event.