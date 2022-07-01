© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving
How to win a MIDO watch with the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
Here's everything you need to know about the rules and how to enter the competition to win a new MIDO watch.
MIDO is the Official Performance Partner of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series since 2019, the most prestigious international cliff diving competition. Through its aquatic collection, Ocean Star, the Swiss watchmaking brand and the sporting event share the same passion and the same ambitions: to surpass themselves and innovate continually to achieve perfection.
If you'd like to be in with a chance of winning a brand new Ocean Star watch, here's what you need to do:
01
How to participate
To submit an entry, you'll need to visit the Red Bull Cliff Diving Instagram page between July 4-8 and answer a few questions correctly. Then, leave a comment on the specified post and complete this sentence: 'I need this watch 'cause I'm always late for....' in the comments.
You can enter as many times as you like and one winner will be selected at random and announced on July 11.
02
What are the rules?
Before entering the competition, please take some time to read through the full terms and conditions here (opens as a PDF).
Good luck!