Molly Carlson: from cliff diving wildcard to serious contender?

Just a few months ago, not many people in the world of cliff diving had heard the name Molly Carlson. But, after a remarkable second-place finish on her debut in Saint-Raphaël two months ago, all eyes are on the Canadian newcomer this week in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina, to see if she can repeat the performance.
That eye-catching display in June earned the 22-year-old wildcard an immediate invite to all of the season's remaining stops. The last woman to earn such a ticket was none other than four-time champion Rhiannan Iffland, following her debut win in Texas in 2016, and Carlson is determined to take her chance and follow in the Australian's footsteps.
“Receiving that invite I think motivated me to realise that I can really take this seriously, be a part of the whole Series and just be with the community that’s really pushing this sport,” Carlson said during Thursday’s first round at Stari Most. “I have a really strong diving background, so to bring that to the women’s side of things really spices up the dives that we’re bringing. I actually learned a new dive since the last stop, so I’m really excited to try that.”
Despite finishing second and outperforming many of her more experienced rivals from the 21m platform in France, Carlson still found herself 60 points adrift of Iffland, who made it nine wins in a row on the Côte d'Azur. So, can she step it up once again and possibly bridge that gap at Stari Most this weekend?
“Absolutely," said Carlson. "My last dive in France I completely missed, so I’m switching that out for my new dive. I’m gonna be doing the front quad instead, so hopefully I can put it down with some higher DD [Degree of Difficulty] and hopefully get back up to those big scores."
With one round done and dusted in Mostar, it’s no surprise to see such confidence from Carlson. A magnificent dive directly off the Old Bridge propelled her into the lead on day one, and afterwards she revealed her delight: “Just to be up there on this amazing bridge, I’m so happy and I just wanted to put it all out there today and do everything I could to make it count. It really paid off. I just want to be confident on my next three dives and put them down as best I can.”
