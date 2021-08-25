Cliff divers arrive in Mostar in retro-jet style

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series began staging one of its events in Mostar back in 2015. This time around, for the sixth consecutive event in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic city, the athletes were invited to embark on an exceptional entrance – a flight with the restored Douglas DC-6B plane belonging to The Flying Bulls aerobatic team.
“It’s such a privilege to be flying with all the divers with the DC-6 from Salzburg to Mostar. It’s a new experience and we’re all enjoying it,” said a stoked Rhiannan Iffland. “We’ve been apart for so long and here we have the chance to travel all together in this special scenario. It’s really exciting.” The 29-year-old reigning World Series champion from Australia is aiming for an extension of her winning streak of nine victories in the competition from the famed bridge this weekend.
Chauffeur to heads of state and their guests all over the world in its first life, the Douglas DC-6B was originally owned by former Yugoslavian head of state, Josip Broz Tito. It was built in 1958 and restored between 2000 and 2004 during thousands of hours of repair, rebuilding and refurbishments.
Once the cliff diving elite was up in the air and en route to Mostar, numerous flight towers along the scenic route asked for a ‘waver’ – and so the pilots in the cockpit happily obliged, making acrobatic fly-pasts to put on a show for the onlookers below.
“It’s an absolute original opportunity and it’s quite a historical moment indeed for us traveling in this airplane, which is supposedly the only one of its kind still in working order,” said Catalin Preda. “It’s incredible and such an amazing way to get to Mostar, which is personally my favourite place. It’s where it all started in 2018 and I’m super happy to go back there right now.”
The wildcard diver from Romania proved his talent during the season opener in France, where he won the first cliff diving competition in 21 months, and has now been given a permanent invitation for 2021. “It is an objective that I aimed for since the very beginning and it makes me super happy that I kicked the season off with a really good result that allows me to be part of the World Series for the rest of the season,” he added.
From one unique flight to another special type of air time, the 24 athletes of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will once again leap from the Stari Most this week, starting with a direct dive from the bridge on Thursday.
