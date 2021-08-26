Cliff divers complete a very special first round at Stari Most

Action got under way at the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina, on Thursday afternoon, with all 25 men and women completing one dive directly from the Old Bridge. Canada’s Molly Carlson and Catalin Preda of Romania were the star performers on day one, each earning 9.5s from the judges to take the lead down at the Neretva River
Orlando Duque, the legendary diver and pioneer of the sport, is now working as the Red Bull Cliff Diving Ambassador. The Colombian was down at the riverside, and here’s what he had to say:
Diving right off the bridge
It’s a new element for the divers. Maybe for the women it doesn’t affect them that much because that’s the height they compete from, but for the men we’re bringing them down from 27m to 21m. That’s a little bit of an adjustment they need to make. Mostar is always special because of the long tradition of diving that the locals have from this bridge. They’re really proud of the bridge and their diving history here, and it’s a nice way for the Red Bull cliff divers to honour that tradition.
The challenges of bridge diving
Diving off a bridge is always a little bit challenging. Once you take off it’s really wide open space and reference points are very few. But I guess the divers adapt to that pretty quickly. It was a little bit more difficult than usual. Diving directly from the bridge you only have a small place to stand. I mean, Andy Jones couldn’t even fit his whole foot in there.
That’s a big challenge just to start with, but then you also have the metal railing of the bridge right behind you. That’s another obstacle, another element that they have to adapt to and they need to be flexible and versatile to make those adjustments.
Preda and Carlson catch the eye
I see a couple of divers who look really confident, who are pushing really hard and that’s Molly in the women’s and Catalin, the men’s champion from France. In fact, I’m watching them right now practising their lead-ups. They’re really focused and they had a very good first day. If they can keep that up then it’s gonna be a good competition.
Of course, you never put aside the big champions. Gary and Rhiannan have dealt with pressure and difficult situations all their careers so this is just one more. I’ll be looking at them four because of the results from day one. Of course, surprises can happen and everybody’s in good condition, so we’ll have to see.
Orlando asks the questions
Doing the interviews with the guys was pretty easy because, actually, that’s what I do every day when I’m watching a competition. You know, talk about the dives, share kind of stories and the small details with them. So, it was a really fun day. Getting to watch the whole competition and then share directly with them right after they do their dive, it’s pretty cool.
And finally, how about one for old times’ sake?
Aha, of course! The bridge is always tempting. This is a big tradition, and I’ve been coming here since 2004. Of course I brought my bathing suit and I’ll probably sneak in and go up and do a dive before I go home.
Because of the unique situation of diving from the same height, both men and women were competing at the same DD (Degree of Difficulty) for the Required dive in round one. Overnight, the platforms will be constructed, enabling the men to introduce their more difficult Intermediate and Optional dives for the remaining rounds.
Standings after round 1
Men
- Catalin Preda (ROU) – 74.10 points
- Andy Jones (USA) – 70.20
- Gary Hunt (FRA) – 67.60
- David Colturi (USA) – 66.30
- Michal Navratil (CZE) – 66.30
- Slavik Kolesnikov (UKR) – 66.30
- Nikita Fedotov (RUS) – 65.00
- Constantin Popovici (ROU) – 63.70
- Steven LoBue (USA) – 63.70
- Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) – 62.40
- Carlos Gimeno (ESP) – 62.40
- Blake Aldridge (GBR) – 58.50
- Alessandro De Rose (ITA) – 53.30
Women
- Molly Carlson (CAN) – 72.80 point
- Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 67.60
- Xantheia Pennisi (AUS) – 63.70
- Jaki Valente (BRA) – 62.40
- Yana Nestsiarava (BLR) – 61.10
- Adriana Jiménez (MEX) - 59.80
- Jessica Macaulay (CAN) – 59.80
- Iris Schmidbauer (GER) – 58.50
- Celia Fernández (ESP) – 58.50
- María Paula Quintero (COL) – 55.90
- Antonina Vyshyvanova (UKR) – 54.60
- Eleanor Smart (USA) – 53.30
Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on August 28, or catch the replay after the event. And be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.