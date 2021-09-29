Orlando Duque: "this season has been crazy"

As the dust begins to settle on a breath-taking 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series , who better to turn to for a roundup of this exciting and high-quality comeback season than the sport’s ponytailed pioneer, Orlando Duque ?

Having retired from his own legendary high diving career back in 2019, the Colombian legend enjoyed his first season as the Red Bull Cliff Diving Ambassador. His wealth of wisdom and experience has been invaluable to the athletes, the media, and the whole cliff diving family.

We sat down with 'The Duke' at the grand finale in Polignano a Mare, Italy, to get his final thoughts on this unique season. Here's what he had to say:

A word on the champions

Gary (Hunt) and Rhiannan (Iffland) , they’re just so confident, so consistent. Even though they knew they’d already won the title, they were still throwing it really hard until the last dive. That’s what a champion does. They love the competition, and you can see they’re enjoying it. In difficult situations, uncertain situations too, they just keep putting it down when it matters.

Gary Hunt was too strong for his rivals once again © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

For Gary, his season started a little bit harder, with Catalin (Preda) winning, but he just came back. He fought all the way. Rhi has been a little more consistent, but you see Molly (Carlson) putting a little bit of pressure on, and she’s handling it really well. Champions are like that. You can’t just put pressure on them and think they’re going to break. They like it, they enjoy it, and they do better under pressure.

Can they be beaten?

I think the challenge for next year will be knowing that they have other divers who are coming really close and putting pressure on them. Of course, they’ll probably try and change their dives to distance themselves a little bit, and every time you change your dives, it’s a new element you’re bringing in.

That could be a little bit difficult. You can’t stay with the same dives and think you’re going to win every time because the guys coming behind you may be changing too, and they’re going to get closer and maybe surpass. So I think that will be an interesting challenge. To see what they’re going to focus on.

Technically they’re diving is already very good – you see they’re scoring tens, tens, tens. You can’t get any better than that, so it looks like it’s the right moment to step it up a little bit, and they can distance themselves further from second place.

The pair now own 14 World Series titles between them © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Young guns firing

The new blood is looking good, man! Molly, for example. We have already seen it on her social network diving, and we could tell she would be good. But I think she has just shown all her capabilities. To be third overall in your first season is tough. To put some pressure on Rhiannan means you’re doing things really well.

Technically she’s just awesome – she looks great in the air, she hits the water in the right position. Everything that can happen for her in the next season is going to be even better. You can tell she wants to do it. She has the support from her country to do better. I can imagine everything that happens for her is going to be good.

Molly Carlson has enjoyed an outstanding debut season © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan (Heslop) , we’ve seen him before. I’ve known him since he was a little kid. We knew we were expecting big things from him. I think he’s just letting a little bit of the pressure of competition get to him because in training, he’s doing really good, and for example, on day one in Polignano, he missed his two dives by just a little bit. But he’s still young, he gets excited and full of energy, but he just needs to control that, and maybe things will get a little better.

And Elisa (Cosetti) – it’s nice to have a new girl, a new country, let’s say. I think Red Bull Cliff Diving has pushed really hard to have more women coming into this sport and an Italian diver in Polignano. In training, we could see that she was a little bit in awe, you know, surrounded by all these divers who are her idols.

But she handled it really well in competition, and that’s important because sometimes it’s the other way around. Sometimes they do really well in training, but they cannot handle the competition. She did good, even diving in her home country, which could be a lot of pressure, but she did great.

19-year-old Italian Elisa Cosetti made her World Series debut on home soil © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

A 'ten-sational' season

This season has been crazy, to be honest. When we started, I thought people would be a little bit rusty, and we’d see some progress throughout the season. No, no, no! From France, they came throwing everything, getting really high scores and then they got even better.

It's been a record-breaking season for tens from the judges © Ricardo Nascimento/Red Bull Content Pool

It shows how good these divers are. They’re ready, they knew there was a long break, but as soon as they had a chance again, they were able to focus. This is what they enjoy the most, and it shows in the results. You see there is a really good fight for the top spots at every competition, and you see the champions come back in great shape. It’s made for an outstanding Series.

First season as Red Bull Cliff Diving Ambassador

It’s been so nice being a Cliff Diving Ambassador. I’m enjoying it a lot. I get to watch the whole training, the whole competition and talk to a lot of the divers. Many of them have questions for me about the dives, locations, and some of the new off-the-cliff sites we had because that’s always a challenge. It’s pretty nice to share experiences, try to tell them what I’ve learned in so many years and anything that can help, I’m more than willing to share with them.

Duque has plenty of time for the World Series athletes © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

I enjoy watching the whole event, so I can see what everybody’s doing and how their strategies are working. When we chat after, we can plan for the next event, and I can give them some tips on what they can work on. I think they also understand that I’m a strategist. I understand the whole game, and I know how it goes in the long run, so it’s nice to be able to share that with them.

With the media, it’s also really pleasant because now I have time, you know. Before, I would always answer and then have to run because I had to practice, rest and compete. Now I have the time, so I can go more in-depth when I’m doing interviews. When I’m just chatting, sometimes it’s not even on camera or anything. It’s chatting directly and telling them things, and media workshops, just showing a little bit of the sport. I think it’s great. I’m enjoying it a lot.

Duque leaps in during a cliff diving adventure in Ibiza earlier this year © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Missing competition?

Sure, I'm missing it. I'm a competitor. I love to compete. But, you know, I think I've assimilated everything really well. I'm enjoying it a lot, for example, watching Gary, watching Rhiannan, watching Maria Paula (Quintero) and kind of living it through their eyes. But yeah, I miss it.

Now and then, I do a dive from about 20 or 22 metres. I haven’t gone back to 27 metres, and I don’t think I’m going to go anytime soon. But, hey, I think I will keep diving as long as my body allows it and just enjoy watching the competitions.