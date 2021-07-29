Oslo Opera House stages Red Bull Cliff Diving exhibition

Initially scheduled as the second stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the event in Oslo, Norway will be held as an exhibition event featuring a group of Europe’s best cliff divers on August 14, 2021.
As a consequence of the entry restrictions into Norway as of July 26, not all athletes of the official lineup will be granted permission to enter the country and therefore a World Series competition in its entirety will not be possible.
A selection of the planet’s finest divers will get a chance to exhibit their skills in a world-first sports event from the Oslo Opera House.
The return to the World Series stage with all its protagonists will be hosted in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on August 28 when the historic Stari Most serves as the take-off spot for the 12 men and 12 women for the sixth time in a row. Their dives into the chilly waters of the Neretva River will once again inspire the local diving tradition and cement the venue’s reputation as a true World Series classic.