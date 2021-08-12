Catalin Preda dives in Oslo
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Cliff Diving
Does size matter? Oslo unveils cliff diving’s longest-ever platform

Nine men will make the record-breaking 30m walk to the platform edge during this weekend’s exhibition at the Oslo Opera House.
Written by Chris Magill
Published on
Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition

Norway

Gary Hunt

FranceFrance

Catalin Preda

RomaniaRomania

Constantin Popovici

RomaniaRomania
In a sport where height usually provides the ‘wow’ factor, for the first time ever it will be length that catches the eye during the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo over the next few days. Stretching its way 30m out from the impressive Opera House roof, this is the longest platform ever constructed in the sport’s history.
With years of experience under their belts, these divers are well-prepared for the jaw-dropping 27m vertical drop that awaits them at every competition, but never before has their walk-up measured more than their leap.
“This is not a platform, it’s a runway. It’s incredible, you can see it from a mile away,” said France’s Gary Hunt during the first training session in Norway’s capital on Thursday.
Cliff divers at the Oslo Opera House prior to the first training session of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 12, 2021
The nine men are ready for an exhibition from the record-breaking platform
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Cliff Diving
Over the years we’ve seen a number of uniquely challenging constructions, including a see-through platform in Boston, USA a mini ledge for the women in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a shaky wooden tower in Easter Island, Chile. But despite the record-breaking length in Oslo, the divers don’t foresee any difficulties.
“The long platform doesn’t make a huge difference,” said Romania’s Catalin Preda. “It just provides more time to focus and get in the zone.”
That sentiment was echoed by Preda’s fellow countryman, Constantin Popovici, who revealed, “I like the long platforms rather than the short ones. They give me room to loosen up my body.”
The Oslo platform joins an exclusive list of unique take-off spots for the world’s best cliff divers. In the gallery below we take a look back at some of the most memorable ones over the last 12 years.
Sacha Kutsenko of the Ukraine dives from the 27 metre platform during the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Mataveri Otai Bay, Easter Island, Chile on March 12th 2011.
Nerves were shredded on this shaky wooden tower in Rapa Nui in 2011
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Orlando Duque of Colombia dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the first round of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Boston, USA on August 24th 2013.
This see-through platform was built for the Boston stop in 2013
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
David Colturi of the USA dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on June 2, 2019.
Diving from a platform built on a private balcony in Polignano a Mare
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives in the Small Lagoon on Miniloc Island during the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Palawan, Philippines on April 12, 2019.
Nature's very own launchpad in the Philippines' idyllic El Nido in 2019
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
The first and only ever night-time platform in Dubai in 2016
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Thailand, 2013 - a platform you had to queue for!
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
This platform was constructed on the side of a wall in Corsica in 2012
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
In 2009, a crane in Rotterdam provided a unique cliff diving perch
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
More of a ledge than a platform for the women on Mostar's old bridge
© Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool
The current travel restrictions in Norway meant that only a limited number of athletes were able to make their way to Oslo for what was supposed to be the second stop of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, resulting in the decision being taken to stage it as an exhibition.
There may not be any ranking points on offer, but the nine competitors can’t wait to strut their stuff on this cliff diving catwalk.
