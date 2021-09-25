Hunt and Carlson edge ahead at cliff diving season finale

After a first day packed full of high-quality action at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series finale in Polignano a Mare, it will be France’s Gary Hunt and Canadian Molly Carlson who both carry a slender lead into Sunday’s final rounds of the season.
Having earlier this week wrapped up his ninth World Series title at the Puglia competition in this very same location, Hunt showed no signs of taking his foot off the gas. After watching one of his closest rivals this season, Romania’s Catalin Preda, rip a stunning perfect dive into the Adriatic Sea in the first round, the record champion went ahead and matched it with one of his own in the second round.
“Coming into this with less stress, there are good points and bad points,” said Hunt, who knew the title fight was already won. “It’s easier because there’s no pressure, but at the same time, you have to make that pressure to dive well. After my first round dive, I was disappointed, and I don’t know how I did it, but I psyched myself up and pulled out a nice one to finish this day.”
With the wind and waves that had hampered the recent Puglia event now gone, the divers took advantage of the perfectly calm conditions to showcase their skills to the fullest. Local hero Alessandro De Rose, Romania's Constantin Popovici and Mexican wildcard Sergio Guzman came close to perfection from the 27m platform, meaning just eight points separate the top five men going into the final two rounds. It's the first time five men have been over the 170-point mark at the competition's halfway stage since the new scoring format was introduced four years ago.
“I’m humbled that I have joined the five 10s club,” said a delighted Preda. “I’ve been wishing for it; I’ve been waiting for it. I was thinking it’ll be a matter of time, and I’m happy it happened today. It was hot, and it was flat – such a beautiful day.”
A similar level of quality was also on show from the women’s 21m platform. Wildcard Carlson has been one of the standout performers during her debut season in the sport. She delivered another classy showing here, including a first round dive that earned 9.5s from the judges to move into an overnight lead. Having already guaranteed herself a top three finish overall at the previous stop, with it a permanent place on the World Series next year, the 23-year-old is looking to end on a high.
“I feel like the first day went really, really well, and this competition just feels completely different,” said Carlson. “The first one was all the waves, now no waves, so I’m really excited to finish strong at this stop.
“It definitely leads you in into a good road to continue the momentum, and I want to bring this energy into tomorrow so I can get some high scores on the big dives.”
Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland, who also retained her title here at the Puglia stop, sits just 3.6 points behind the Canadian as she targets a 13th consecutive competition victory to compliment her fifth King Kahekili Trophy. Belarussian Yana Nestsiarava occupies the third spot as it stands.
With this year’s champions already decided, attention now shifts to the fight for automatic qualification to the 2022 World Series when the men and women return to the platforms for the final dramatic dives of this season on Sunday afternoon.
Standings after Round 2 in Polignano a Mare
Women
- Molly Carlson (W) CAN – 159.50pts.
- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 155.90
- Yana Nestsiarava BLR – 146.00
- Jessica Macaulay CAN – 141.80
- Antonina Vyshyvanova (W) UKR – 136.65
- Xantheia Pennisi (W) AUS – 136.30
- Eleanor Smart USA – 136.20
- Elisa Cosetti (W) ITA – 130.20
- Meili Carpenter (W) USA – 123.50
- Jaki Valente BRA – 112.70
- Maria Paula Quintero COL – 103.60
- Iris Schmidbauer GER – 98.30
Men
- Gary Hunt FRA – 178.00pts.
- Catalin Preda (W) ROU – 175.80
- Alessandro De Rose ITA – 172.80
- Constantin Popovici ROU – 171.80
- Sergio Guzman (W) MEX – 170.00
- David Colturi USA – 165.80
- Michal Navratil CZE – 163.20
- Nikita Fedotov (W) RUS – 154.20
- Carlos Gimeno (W) ESP – 153.60
- Aidan Heslop (W) GBR – 151.00
- Artem Silchenko (W) RUS – 128.20
- Andy Jones USA – 118.20
