Romanian double in thrilling Oslo cliff diving exhibition

The Oslo Opera House debuts as a sports venue as the Red Bull Cliff Diving elite showcase their skills from the 27m platform in the Norwegian capital.
Written by Katrin Strobl and Chris Magill
Published on
On a highly competitive afternoon in Norway’s capital city, Romania’s Constantin Popovici narrowly pipped compatriot Catalin Preda to victory in what turned out to be more of a ‘Romanian rumble’ than an exhibition at the Oslo Opera House. The athletes displayed an array of extraordinary high dives to amaze the enthusiastic spectators who came to witness the first-ever sports event from this landmark building.
Following a slow start in Friday’s first round, Preda roared into life on Saturday afternoon, displaying the same acrobatic finesse and unerring precision that fired him to victory at the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Saint-Raphaël in June. “Yesterday, the weather surprised me, and I’m really happy with how I recovered myself today,” the 30-year-old summarised his Oslo experience, “that’s certainly a confidence booster!”
Catalin Preda of Romania dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
Catalin Preda leaps away from the platform in Oslo
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Popovici was in equally as stunning form, ripping the final dive of the competition under pressure to edge past his rival. “It was a competition between Catalin, Gary and myself and I’m glad I turned out the winner. More than that, I’m really impressed with the crowd and how everything looks from the top. This is absolutely my favourite place.”
Cliff diving’s legendary Gary Hunt, representing France since this year, was stunned by the mammoth 30m platform, the longest in cliff diving history, which stretches out from the rooftop of the Oslo Opera House. “This is not a platform; it’s a runway. It’s simply impressive, and you can see it from so far off,” said Hunt, who scored third-placed at the Norway exhibition, “This place was great. I didn’t expect so many people to come out. I hope we’ll come back here!”
Catalin Preda, Constantin Popovici, Gary Hunt of France and Celia Fernandez celebrate at the Oslo Opera House after the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 13, 2021.
Popovici led the podium celebrations
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
This was the first-ever sporting event held at the Opera House, and whilst no ranking points were on offer due to the travel restrictions which had forced this stop into exhibition status, it felt every bit as exciting and dramatic as a World Series event. Not only did we get another tantalising glimpse at what may well turn out to be a thrilling three-way tussle for the King Kahekili trophy, but the Norwegian fans who came out to watch were also able to enjoy some of the up-and-coming talents in the sport.
Cliff Diving · 1 min
Cliff diving fun and frolics in Norway
Spain’s Carlos Gimeno, the armstand specialist, furthered the feeling of deja-vu here by repeating his fourth-place finish from France. At the same time, Swiss duo Matthias Appenzeller and Jean-David Duval, along with Germany’s Manuel Halbisch, earned some valuable experience from the 27m platform. Alain Kohl (LUX) and Michal Navrátil (CZE) drew on all their years of experience to help put on a great show, with the Czech showman donning his Superman cape for one final crowd-pleasing dive.
Matthias Appenzeller of Switzerland dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
Plenty of fans turned out to watch the cliff diving exhibition
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
The nine men were joined by Spain’s Celia Fernández, the only female diver in Oslo, who opened each round with a dive from the 20m platform.
Alain Kohl of Luxembourg dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
Fans watch Alain Kohl from land and water
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Manuel Halbisch of Germany dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
Manuel Halbisch somersaults into the air
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Gary Hunt of France dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
Gary Hunt departs the record-breaking platform
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic dives from the 27 metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition in Oslo, Norway on August 14, 2021.
It's Michal Navrátil doing his trademark 'Superman' dive
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Is it a bird...?
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Some fans got to enjoy the action direct from the Opera House roof
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
The view from below as Popovici spreads his wings
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Matthias Appenzeller put on a good showing
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
A cliff diving debut for Jean-David Duval
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Representing the ladies, Celia Fernández
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Carlos Gimeno and Manuel Halbisch treat the fans to a special synchro dive
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
A Romanian double in Oslo
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Following this exhibition event, all eyes now turn to Mostar in Bosnia & Herzegovina, where the 12 women and 12 men will get back to championship action when the World Series returns to the historic Stari Most bridge for the sixth season in a row on August 28.
Results - Red Bull Cliff Diving Exhibition Oslo
  1. Constantin Popovici ROU – 406.00 pts.
  2. Catalin Preda ROU – 403.70
  3. Gary Hunt FRA – 376.55
  4. Carlos Gimeno ESP – 339.20
  5. Michal Navratil CZE – 297.05
  6. Matthias Appenzeller SUI – 296.50
  7. Alain Kohl LUX – 266.60
  8. Manuel Halbisch GER – 247.45
  9. Jean-David Duval SUI – 203.90
