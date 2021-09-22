Despite deteriorating conditions forcing competition organisers to condense the format to just three rounds rather than the usual four, it was business as usual for the two champions as they overcame high winds and crashing waves to extend their reign at the top of the sport with one stop to spare.

Iffland, who arrived in Italy on the back of 11 straight victories across three seasons, knew that a top five finish in Puglia would be enough to seal the deal, and there were no signs of the Australian taking her foot off the pedal as she edged past Canada’s Jessica Macaulay to take the victory and her fifth King Kahekili Trophy.

“I’m super proud,” said Iffland after her win. “I put a little bit of extra pressure on me knowing that I could take the title today. With the conditions as challenging as they were, I shouldn’t have done so, but I’m so happy, so stoked. I can breathe easily now going into the last event of the season. Now I’m really excited for that one to just enjoy it.

“It’s going to be a tough second event here. Back-to-back competitions is not something that we’ve done. My approach coming into these two events was to kind of separate them and just play the game the way I usually do. This is still what I’m going to do.”

Champion Rhiannan Iffland leaps to victory in Puglia © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Joining Iffland and Macaulay on the podium in third place was another Canadian, wildcard Molly Carlson , who continued her impressive debut season with another accomplished performance from the 21m platform.

In the men’s competition, Hunt had declared earlier in the week that he was determined to wrap things up at this stop, and the Frenchman duly delivered another victory to secure his ninth King Kahekili Trophy in 12 seasons.

“After the first stop this year, I knew it was going to be very tough; everyone was looking really sharp,” said Hunt. “I’m proud of myself to have battled through and stayed consistent throughout the Series. I really didn’t want to live through another four days of pressure, so it’s a pleasure now and I’m going to be up for a really good show with a little bit of less stress in the next couple of days.”

Gary Hunt made it three wins in a row to grab his ninth title © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Hunt was joined on the podium by his closest rivals this season, Romanians Constantin Popovici and Catalin Preda who finished in second and third place respectively from almost three times the Olympic platform height.

The cliff diving elite, who on Tuesday had completed their second round dive directly off the rooftop and balcony of a private residence at this unique Puglia stop, will now remain in Polignano a Mare for the season’s grand finale this coming weekend. The titles may have been decided, but there is plenty still to play for as the fight for qualification to the 2022 World Series continues at the home of European cliff diving.

Something about this place makes you want to fly © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool The waves crash below Meili Carpenter © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool David Colturi loves a twist © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Looking up at Constantin Popovici © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool Keeping those limbs loose on the terrace © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Platform or dancefloor? © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Ellie Smart composes herself in the high winds © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Jonathan Paredes and Orlando Duque enjoyed watching on © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Jessica Macaulay battles the waves on the way back to shore © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool Rhiannan Iffland leaps to her 12th win in a row © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Iffland feels the love from Aussie compatriot Xantheia Pennisi © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Celebration time for the women © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Gary Hunt secured title number 9 in Puglia © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool The Frenchman rides the waves back to the podium © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool The men proudly raise their trophies © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Check out the full results from Puglia here .

The replay of this event is available to watch now. And be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.