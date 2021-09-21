Gary Hunt dives in Puglia
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

Hunt and Iffland edge closer to title glory on Puglia rooftop

The reigning cliff diving champions lead the way after 2 rounds in Italy, as the divers leap directly from a private house into the Adriatic Sea.
Written by Chris Magill
4 min readPublished on
Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland took another big step towards retaining their Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series titles at the Puglia stop on Tuesday afternoon, leaping into the lead after two rounds as they look to wrap things up with one stop to spare.
A win for Hunt at this penultimate stop would secure him his ninth King Kahekili Trophy, while Iffland only needs a top five finish to grab her fifth title in a row and things couldn't have gone better for the pair on day one.
Following a first round dive from the tried and tested platforms, the 24 men and women took a short walk through the Polignano a Mare old town to a new and very unique diving spot. A private family house perched on the clifftops provided the second round launchpads, a 27.5 metre-high rooftop pillar for the men and a 19.5 metre balcony for the women.
Gary Hunt dives during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
Gary Hunt dives from the Puglia rooftop
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Hunt, who received nines across the board for his impressive rooftop dive, seems determined to seal the deal and take the title at this penultimate stop.
"Absolutely, I want to get the job done here," said the 37-year-old. "For me, this is the final. I'm not even thinking about this weekend. I want to give it my all today and tomorrow, and see how it goes, but it's off to a good start. I'm very happy and I'm looking to finish the job."
Sitting just nine points behind the record champion is American David Colturi, who enjoyed his best day of diving so far this season, while wildcard Nikita Fedotov of Russia completes the top three as things stand.
For Iffland, five is the magic number in Puglia. A top five finish for the Australian will be enough to make it five titles in five seasons and, considering she's currently enjoying an 11-stop winning streak, who would bet against this seemingly invincible athlete?
Rhiannan Iffland dives during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
Rhiannan Iffland leaps from the private balcony and into the lead
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
"I'm super happy with how today went and tomorrow I'm ready to give it even more," said 30-year-old Iffland. "I started off strong and that's kind of what I wanted going into this competition to set myself up for the big dives.
"A new experience for all of us, diving straight out of the building. It was super nice. It was a really cool atmosphere inside there, the family was all there and they were cheering us on and really enjoying the moment. So yeah, very, very enjoyable."
Looking back to the chasing pack, Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus trails Iffland by 13 points in second place, while Canadian wildcard Molly Carlson currently occupies third position.
Nikita Fedotov dives during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
The view from the top as Nikita Fedotov flies into 3rd place
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
On Wednesday, the athletes will return to the usual platform structures built on a private terrace, where they'll complete the first installment of this exciting Italian doubleheader, before returning for the grand finale here in Polignano a Mare this weekend.
Molly Carlson dives during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
Molly Carlson takes flight from the private balcony
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Andy Jones dives during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
Spectators watch as Andy Jones spreads his wings from the rooftop
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Gary Hunt relaxes during the first competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
France’s Gary Hunt kicks back between dives
© Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
Alessandro walks back through the old city after during the first competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 21, 2021.
Local hero Alessandro De Rose makes his way through the town
© Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
A little stretch for Iris Schmidbauer
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
The judges keep a close on the divers from the waves
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Lift-off for David Colturi
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Catalin Preda pushes away from the pillar
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
All eyes on Meili Carpenter
© Romina Amato/ Red Bull Content Pool
Constantin Popovici warms up before his dive
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
The injured Jonathan Paredes keeps an eye on the action
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Jessica Macaulay swoops towards the Adriatic Sea
© Romina Amato/ Red Bull Content Pool

Standings after Round 2 in Puglia

Women

  1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 160.30 points
  2. Yana Nestsiarava (BLR) 147.40
  3. Molly Carlson (W) (CAN) 145.00
  4. Jessica Macaulay (CAN) 142.30
  5. Maria Paula Quintero (COL) 127.50
  6. Eleanor Smart (USA) 125.90
  7. Anna Bakunovytska (W) (BLR) 119.70
  8. Xantheia Pennisi (W) (AUS) 118.20
  9. Iris Schmidbauer (GER) 113.20
  10. Meili Carpenter (W) (USA) 109.50
  11. Aimee Harrison (W) (CAN) 104.45
  12. Jaki Valente (BRA) 104.40

Men

  1. Gary Hunt (FRA) 172.80 points
  2. David Colturi (USA) 163.30
  3. Nikita Fedotov (W) (RUS) 157.00
  4. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 154.20
  5. Aidan Heslop (W) (GBR) 151.80
  6. Michal Navratil (CZE) 149.80
  7. Owen Weymouth (W) (GBR) 149.60
  8. Catalin Preda (W) (ROU) 149.40
  9. Steven LoBue (USA) 143.00
  10. Andy Jones (USA) 134.20
  11. Blake Aldridge (W) (GBR) 119.40
  12. Alessandro De Rose (ITA) 77.40
Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on September 22, or catch the replay after the event. Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.
