The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series reaches its conclusion this week as the sport's elite men and women prepare to battle it out at an end of season doubleheader in the south of Italy. Two stops in the space of six days in Puglia and Polignano a Mare will decide who takes home the King Kahekili trophies in this very unique season showdown.

In the men's category, eight-time champion Gary Hunt has been embroiled in a tough tussle all season long with the two outstanding Romanians, Constantin Popovici and Catalin Preda , and all three could still lay their hands on cliff diving's most coveted prize on Sunday. Hunt however, who currently holds a 110-point lead at the top of the standings, is the only man who can wrap up the title at the penultimate stop in Puglia.

"It's very exciting to be able to wrap up the series with one competition in hand," said 37-year-old Hunt. "It's going to be tough for sure, but I know with two victories already in the bag, one more will be enough to take it. I'd love to do a victory lap for sure, but I'm taking it one competition at a time. I feel ready and I'm going to give it my all at this first one."

Gary Hunt scored his 2nd victory of the season in Downpatrick Head © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The Frenchman is well aware of the challenge ahead, though, if he's to extend his reign at the top for another season. The 'Romanian sharks', as he recently described his closest rivals, are circling and will be ready to pounce on the slightest weakness in the record champion's armour.

Popovici, who has two second-place finishes and a third to his name this season, is the best-placed of the two challengers to strike.

"I came prepared and will put all my powers into these last two stops," said the 32-year-old. "I've never competed at a doubleheader like this before. I can only imagine it will be tougher than normal, but I have everything planned out and hopefully it will be a good result for me."

Popovici is pumped and ready to give it everything he’s got in Italy © Mauro Puccini / Red Bull Content Pool

Preda, who opened the season with a stunning victory in Saint-Raphael , sits another 111 points behind Popovici. The 30-year-old will need two faultless performances to have a chance at taking home the trophy, but he certainly has the ability to deliver.

In the women's competition, it's the four-time champion Rhiannan Iffland who holds all the aces following another dominant season. Three wins out of three, which extended her unprecedented winning streak to 11, leave the 30-year-old on the cusp of yet another World Series title. A top five finish in Puglia will be enough to seal the deal.

"I actually didn't know that I had to place in the top five to be the World Series champion again," said Iffland. "I definitely think it's possible and I'm going to push as hard as I can to wrap it up at the next event. There are two more competitions, though, and I'm ready to give it my all and finish off very strong."

Top five will make it title number five for Rhiannan Iffland in Puglia © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Should Iffland suffer an uncharacteristic loss of form, there are still two other women in with a mathematical chance of stealing away the title. Consistent Canadian Jessica Macaulay has made the podium at every stop this season, while her compatriot Molly Carlson has been the season's eye-catching newcomer. Both will be ready to capitalise on any slip ups from the seemingly unstoppable Aussie.

While both stops will predominantly take place from the well-known platform setup on a private terrace in Polignano a Mare, there is an added twist to the Puglia competition. The second-round dives will be executed directly from the balcony and rooftop of a private family house.

"It was really fun," said Iffland following Monday's training session at the unique spot. "It was a little bit challenging, a little bit of a push needed on the take-off, but that's what we live for, to dive from really unique and amazing locations."

A brand new diving spot for the athletes in Puglia © Mauro Puccini / Red Bull Content Pool

The stage is set and the divers are ready to test their bodies and minds to the limit. Over the course of six special days, they'll make a final push for glory in the home of European cliff diving.

Watch the action live on Red Bull TV on September 22, or catch the replay after the event. Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app so you can watch cliff diving on all your devices.