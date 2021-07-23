Back in 2009, at the dawn of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Andrey Ignatenko wrote two records into the history books; one which can never be broken, and one which is very unlikely to be broken.
At the sport's inaugural event in La Rochelle, France, the Ukrainian overcame the likes of Orlando Duque and Gary Hunt to become the first person ever to stand on top of a World Series podium. Not only that, but at the age of 44 years and 304 days, to this day he remains the oldest-ever World Series winner.
Two more longstanding records were set before he retired from competition: the oldest diver to finish on the podium (Hamburg, Germany in 2009 – 45 years and 52 days) and the oldest diver to start in a competition (Hilo, Hawaii in 2010 - 46 years and 66 days).
In recent years, Ignatenko has continued to play an important role within the World Series, as a familiar and friendly face on the judging panel.
Here we take a look back at his career as a World Series athlete and judge in pictures:
Andrey on evolution:
"I prefer to trust my experience and rely on what I've been doing for quite some time now. I think that innovation is for the younger generation!"
On beating Orlando Duque in the first event:
"I think I won in La Rochelle in particular because my main opponents made many mistakes. Orlando is a perfectionist. I admire in particular the moment he breaks the water surface. None of us is better at that."
On his World Series career:
"After finishing in fourth place, of course I would always hope to be invited to compete next season. I know I'm at the end of my career, but I still feel that I have something to give to this sport."