Back in 2009, at the dawn of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Andrey Ignatenko wrote two records for himself into the history books; one which can never be broken and one which is very unlikely to be broken.
At the sport's inaugural event in La Rochelle, the Ukrainian overcame the likes of Orlando Duque and Gary Hunt to become the first person ever to stand on top of a World Series podium. Not only that, but at the age of 44 years and 304 days, he remains to this day the oldest ever World Series event winner.
Two more longstanding records were set before he retired from competition: the oldest diver to finish on the podium (Hamburg, Germany, 2009 – 45 years, 52 days) and the oldest diver to start in a competition (Hilo, Hawaii, 2010 – 46 years and 66 days).
In recent years, Ignatenko continued to play an important role within the World Series, as a familiar and friendly face on the judging panel.
Here we take a look back at his career as a World Series athlete and judge in pictures:
Ignatenko on evolution:
“I prefer to trust my experience and rely on what I have been doing for quite some time now. I think that innovation is for the younger generation!”
On beating Orlando Duque in the first event:
“I think I won in La Rochelle, in particular, because my main opponents made many mistakes. Duque is a perfectionist. I admire the moment he breaks the water surface. None of us is better at that”.
On his World Series career:
“After finishing in fourth place this year of course I would always hope to be invited to compete next season, I know I’m at the end of my career but I still feel that I have something to give to this sport”.