Cliff Diving

Andrey Ignatenko: one of cliff diving's originals

A look back over some fond memories of Andrey Ignatenko, the 'dedushka' (grandfather) of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Written by Chris Magill
Published on
Back in 2009, at the dawn of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Andrey Ignatenko wrote two records for himself into the history books; one which can never be broken and one which is very unlikely to be broken.
At the sport's inaugural event in La Rochelle, the Ukrainian overcame the likes of Orlando Duque and Gary Hunt to become the first person ever to stand on top of a World Series podium. Not only that, but at the age of 44 years and 304 days, he remains to this day the oldest ever World Series event winner.
Two more longstanding records were set before he retired from competition: the oldest diver to finish on the podium (Hamburg, Germany, 2009 – 45 years, 52 days) and the oldest diver to start in a competition (Hilo, Hawaii, 2010 – 46 years and 66 days).
In recent years, Ignatenko continued to play an important role within the World Series, as a familiar and friendly face on the judging panel.
Here we take a look back at his career as a World Series athlete and judge in pictures:
Andrey Ignatenko (centre) celebrates his victory alongside Orlando Duque (R) and Gary Hunt (L) after the first round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in La Rochelle, France on May 8, 2009.
Andrey celebrates victory at the first World Series stop in 2009
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrey Ignatenko (R) and Orlando Duque (L) ahead of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series stop in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 20, 2009.
Sharing a hug with Orlando Duque
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrey Ignatenko dives from the Rickmer Rickmers tall ship during the sixth round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series, Hamburg, Germany on August 29, 2009.
Sailing through the air in Hamburg in 2009
© Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool
Michael Navratil, Gary Hunt, Andrey Ignatenko during the sixth round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series, Hamburg, Germany on August 29, 2009.
The oldest diver to ever make the podium at 45 years, 52 days
© Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool
Mid-twist in Rotterdam in 2009
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Having fun with Gary Hunt and Orlando Duque in Polignano a Mare in 2009
© Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool
Back in action at La Rochelle in 2010
© Vincent Curutchet/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrey leaps from the platform in Sisikon, Switzerland in 2010
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrey's final competition was in Hilo, Hawaii in 2010
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
On judging duty in Norway in 2012
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
A selfie with seven other World Series event winners in La Rochelle in 2016
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Sharing a laugh and imparting some wisdom to the wildcards in Texas in 2018
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Making history – five 10s for Gary Hunt in Beirut in 2019
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrey Ignatenko, 1964–2021
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Ignatenko on evolution:
“I prefer to trust my experience and rely on what I have been doing for quite some time now. I think that innovation is for the younger generation!”
On beating Orlando Duque in the first event:
“I think I won in La Rochelle, in particular, because my main opponents made many mistakes. Duque is a perfectionist. I admire the moment he breaks the water surface. None of us is better at that”.
On his World Series career:
“After finishing in fourth place this year of course I would always hope to be invited to compete next season, I know I’m at the end of my career but I still feel that I have something to give to this sport”.
