"I'm back, baby": Rhiannan Iffland returns to diving
The 4-time Red Bull Cliff Diving champion is back doing what she does best, soaring from a pair of beautiful bridges in France.
Published on
It's been almost a year now since the world last saw four-time Red Bull Cliff Diving champion Rhiannan Iffland in full flight. Following her sensational perfect season during the 2019 series, the Australian then embarked on a diving project in India with Orlando Duque in November. Little did we know back then that it would be 11 months before we got a glimpse of the star spreading her wings again.
The moment cliff diving fans around the world have been waiting for is here, though, and we can finally enjoy a little taste of what we've been missing.
Iffland and her partner and coach, Todor Spasov, have recently dusted off their swimwear and put their skills to the test at two beautiful bridges in France – Pont de la Balme and Pont de Groslée, both in the Rhône-Alpes region.
It may not match up with the thrill of competing at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, but after so long away it was enough to bring out a joyful cry of "I'm back, baby!" from Iffland.