Yes, of course. For example, in the Azores, it’s really challenging. The first time I was there, I was more scared about getting to the top than the dive, climbing up all those rocks. It was really exhausting; out of the water, back up to the top, over and over. You have to be in good shape and have good energy. When you are climbing, you are using different leg muscles than you are used to using. It’s tricky sometimes.

But it’s good also, it makes you appreciate the opportunity to move in every way. When you imagine a situation where you are not able to move freely and do what you want to do, it’s really frustrating. I think you have to be really grateful for everything because you never know what’s going to happen.