Eleanor Townsend Smart picks litter in the Philippines
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

Cliff divers celebrate World Cleanup Day

The athletes of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series are proud to be part of such a special community caring for our planet.
Written by Chris Magill
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Eleanor Smart

United StatesUnited States

Owen Weymouth

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

The Clean Cliffs Project

16 min
Today, September 18, 2021, is World Cleanup Day; a day when volunteers and partners worldwide come together to rid our planet of trash – cleaning up litter and mismanaged waste from our beaches, rivers, forests and streets. It's a cause that's very close to the heart of American Eleanor Smart, a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete who has been on her own mission to clean up the planet over the last few years.
Smart, along with partner and fellow cliff diver Owen Weymouth, founded the Clean Cliffs Project after they kept noticing the same problem at every location they visited on their travels: plastic pollution. The project mission is to prevent this pollution in our world's bodies of water and inspire others to take action through cliff diving and other outdoor activities. It started with a simple idea; let’s keep doing what we love while leaving a positive impact on the environment.
(L-R) Orlando Duque of Colombia, Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia and Elleanor Townsend-Smart of the USA during a Clean Cliffs Project clean-up in Raouche, Beirut, Lebanon on July 11, 2019.
Orlando Duque and Maria Paula Quintero assist Ellie in Beirut
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Smart says: “I feel so blessed to have found cliff diving and I want to share that with others while also giving back. From the very first time I went cliff jumping, I noticed how polluted these absolutely stunning places were and it broke my heart, which led me to the idea of the ‘The Clean Cliff Projects.’
"At the end of the day, being able to cliff dive professionally is a dream come true but being able to give back and have a positive impact on something bigger than myself is the most important thing to me.”
At each World Series stop now, a group of athletes always make time to go out, armed with their trash bags and perform some litter-picking duties at the location. Be it ocean cliffs, riverbanks or lakesides, the divers are making it their mission to clean up the world one stop at a time.
Cliff Diving · 16 min
The Clean Cliffs Project
Visit cleancliffsproject.org to find out more about the project, and take a look at worldcleanupday.org to see what's happening around the world on this very special day.
Part of this story

Eleanor Smart

United StatesUnited States

Owen Weymouth

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

The Clean Cliffs Project

16 min
Cliff Diving
High Diving