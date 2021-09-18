Cliff divers celebrate World Cleanup Day

Today, September 18, 2021, is World Cleanup Day; a day when volunteers and partners worldwide come together to rid our planet of trash – cleaning up litter and mismanaged waste from our beaches, rivers, forests and streets. It's a cause that's very close to the heart of American Eleanor Smart, a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete who has been on her own mission to clean up the planet over the last few years.
Smart, along with partner and fellow cliff diver Owen Weymouth, founded the Clean Cliffs Project after they kept noticing the same problem at every location they visited on their travels: plastic pollution. The project mission is to prevent this pollution in our world's bodies of water and inspire others to take action through cliff diving and other outdoor activities. It started with a simple idea; let’s keep doing what we love while leaving a positive impact on the environment.
Smart says: “I feel so blessed to have found cliff diving and I want to share that with others while also giving back. From the very first time I went cliff jumping, I noticed how polluted these absolutely stunning places were and it broke my heart, which led me to the idea of the ‘The Clean Cliff Projects.’
"At the end of the day, being able to cliff dive professionally is a dream come true but being able to give back and have a positive impact on something bigger than myself is the most important thing to me.”
At each World Series stop now, a group of athletes always make time to go out, armed with their trash bags and perform some litter-picking duties at the location. Be it ocean cliffs, riverbanks or lakesides, the divers are making it their mission to clean up the world one stop at a time.
The Clean Cliffs Project
Visit cleancliffsproject.org to find out more about the project, and take a look at worldcleanupday.org to see what's happening around the world on this very special day.