Cliff diving unveils 4 brand-new locations for the 2021 World Series
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series restarts this summer with six exciting locations for an athletes' roster boasting no fewer than 18 nationalities.
With four brand-new locations, the youngest-ever permanent diver and the same standards for the men and women, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series progresses into a new decade after the longest break in history. Featuring reigning champions Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt, the sport that combines acrobatic free falls from up to 27m and speeds in excess of 85kph returns reformed following a record-breaking 2019 season.
Pure concentration, perfect skill and physical control are the mandatory components in the athletes' quest for the glorious King Kahekili Trophy. At venues ranging from natural wonders and visual feasts to historic sites and untouched waters, this rapidly progressing sport will push the boundaries again in 2021 and produce two new champions during six tough and testing competitions.
New to the tour this year are Saint-Raphaël in France, Norway's capital Oslo, rugged Downpatrick Head in the north-west of Ireland and the location for the crowning of the champions in Baku, Azerbaijan. The setting for the season finale will set aside everything the World Series has seen in regard to showing off the performance-based sport of high diving.
However, before the divers get to experience this exceptional atmosphere, the world-class athletes of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will launch themselves from heights of 27m (men) and 21m (women), hitting the water less than three seconds later in crowd classics like Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy.
21 months after the last competitive dives, the season's first stop will take place in an all-natural setting on the French Riviera this June. Cap Dramont, just outside the village of Saint-Raphaël, is a nature preserve that will allow the athletes to take-off from bare rock and embrace the world's purest extreme sport to the fullest. Here, record champion Gary Hunt will compete under the French flag for the first time.
Following the flashy red cliffs on the famous Côte d’Azur, the World Series travels to its most northern venue in 2021. In another first, the Norwegian capital Oslo plays host and will set the stage for the 24 athletes on its iceberg-shaped opera house at the head of Oslo fjord in August.
A true World Series classic is on the plate for the mid-season stop when Mostar's historic Stari Most bridge serves as the take-off spot for the 12 men and 12 women for the sixth time in a row. This season, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bosnia and Herzegovina stands out as the first location on the calendar that's not completely new to the athletes. Their dives into the chilly waters of the Neretva River will once again inspire the local diving tradition and set the route going into the business end of the year.
In September, the divers will find themselves competing from a brand-new launchpad on the sheer cliffs of Downpatrick Head in Ireland. With two dives directly from the vertiginous cliffs, the impact of the natural elements on a three-second freefall will be extraordinarily evident.
For the penultimate stop of the season, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Polignano a Mare, in the south of Italy. In the place where houses rise from the rocks, Italy's one and only high diver Alessandro De Rose celebrated his maiden win in 2017. Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt, the reigning champions, were crowned there in 2018 and Colombia's Maria Paula Quintero became the youngest female athlete to claim a podium at the venue in 2019. A private rooftop terrace will be the take-off point for crucial championship points for the eighth time in 11 years.
Following five stops of astonishing action and competitive challenges, the 2021 World Series concludes with a first-ever visit to Azerbaijan. Where Asia meets Eastern Europe in Baku, the champions will be crowned during the sport's indoor debut in the architecturally appealing Deniz Mall, which features a 12m-diameter acrylic pool. Well visible from all levels, this extravagant show stage will put all 24 divers to the ultimate test of aerial awareness at the very end of the year. Nothing less than a very special season final can be expected for 2021.
As 2021 kicks off, the World Series enters a new era when the same number of male and female athletes have permanent status (eight). They follow the same competition format as well as a whole new generation of athletes pushing into the World Series.
Although eight-time champion Gary Hunt is the one to catch, sports director Greg Louganis believes that it's all up for grabs this season in the men's field, as established divers up their game steadily and newcomers jump on the podium on a regular basis. With two new permanent divers in the women's division – Colombia’s Maria Paula Quintero, the first teenager to secure a permanent spot, and Iris Schmidbauer from Germany – competition will be fierce for undefeated champion Rhiannan Iffland as well.
The battle for glory in the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will once again be a challenge only for the best.
2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series calendar