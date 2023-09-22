Eleanor Smart: podiums, finding purpose and pushing limits in Mostar

I loved being back in Mostar for 2023! Red Bull Cliff Diving Mostar is one of those stops that I love to go back to – the city is just totally in love with the event, so it’s incredible to return year after year.

Rhiannan Iffland, Molly Carlson and Eleanor Smart on the Mostar podium © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The best part of diving in Mostar is just the history and how for so long they’ve been diving off the bridge - even during the war when the bridge collapsed and was ruined. There was just a little bit left of it, and even then, people still went out and jumped off that partial part of the bridge. It shows the love for cliff diving and the history of it there, so to be able to dive alongside the locals and jump with them is always an absolutely beautiful experience.

Taking a leap © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Discovering treasures in the cobbled streets of the old city of Mostar © Red Bull Content Pool

Pushing limits

I had a great three days of diving, and to finish up the penultimate stop of the season back on the podium again was really special. 2023 has been a real push and pull between whether I push myself to do harder dives, or play it safe and have good results. This whole season I’ve had mixed feelings about my performances, so my Mostar result has been a bit of payback for all the hard work I’ve been putting in.

On the one hand, I’ve been really proud of myself for pushing my personal boundaries all season – especially when trying a new dive. I debuted the Back Double Quad, which was the first time ever a woman has done forward twists. It was the hardest on the dive list with a big DD (Degree of Difficulty), and, for me, that was a really big goal to realise.

Celebrating in Mostar © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Ellie Smart's stunning sequence © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

On the other hand, pushing so hard did throw me off a little bit at some point this season, and there’s a part of me that feels it wasn’t necessarily worth it, points-wise. But to get that podium in Mostar – the same place where I got my first ever podium – felt amazing. It was actually pretty emotional – I can’t tell you how incredible it felt to get back up there, to prove to myself that I still have it in me to do that.

After Mostar, the top-three finish is definitely in reach. So I’ve got to really fight at the last stop in New Zealand!

Ellie Smart throws down a huge dive from Stari Most © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool I’m proud of myself for stepping up. My end goal has always been to finish top-three in the world Eleanor Smart

Let there be light

You might have noticed my tattoo that says ‘let there be light.’ It's like my mantra, my personal philosophy. I listened to a podcast once of a sports psychologist that I really look up to, and he said to write down a paragraph of your personal philosophy, then take that paragraph and condense it into as few words as possible. For me, that became ‘let there be light’.

So, my goal is to always bring light to every situation. If there’s another athlete that needs something, and I have the ability to help them, then I want to help them. It’s about just being a good person and giving everything your all, and trying to be happy and positive – to not let the world suck you in, or a competition result suck you in.

Hanging out in Mostar with some beautiful people! © Red Bull Content Pool

In Mostar, I stood on the platform and the last thing I said to myself was, “... you’re so lucky you’re here. Not very many people get this opportunity and here we are, only 24 people in the world get this opportunity.” I have to always remember that what we do is really unique and special, and finding the positive in everything – despite disappointing results, or the let downs – is important, because in life you’re always going to have moments that are difficult.

It’s a philosophy that blends into my coaching. Being a coach and helping athletes develop their high diving journey has been really inspiring, it’s made me a much better diver because they inspire me to do better! Last year in Mostar, Susanna Fish was one of my athletes when she was in high school, and I coached her in college. I taught her all of her high dives, and then all of a sudden she was there also as my competitor. I think that’s a really special journey that means so much to me. I can’t wait to continue to develop athletes and progress the sport.

My own path

Something that the last two seasons of Red Bull Cliff Diving have taught me is how important it is to be an innovator in this sport, to try new things and change the game. I think in life, and in general, we all want to win, or to be the best, or we’re taught that that’s the most important thing. Right now, in the women’s category in Red Bull Cliff Diving, Rhiannan Iffland is undeniably the best and most decorated diver, she’s number one in the world. She’s incredible. I’ve never met an athlete who has the abilities that Rhi has. There can only be one 'number one', and I respect that and know that that’s not my place in this sport. My place is different, and so I’m very at peace with having my own path and doing my own things.

Molly Carlson and Eleanor Smart celebrate in Mostar © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s not always about being first or at the very top. After all, if everyone didn’t try, then there’d be no one diving! It’s important to me to show that you can be involved in the sport, be very competitive and still want to do your best, and that there are other options than just being number one. For me, that’s pushing the limits.

I don’t want to necessarily just be a competitor. I don’t want to just dive to beat someone else. My goal and my philosophy has nothing to do with comparing myself to other people. It has to do with doing better than what Ellie did last time and always pushing my own personal boundaries.

When I was younger there was never really a female athlete that I looked up to, and there wasn’t someone I could look for as an example. So what drives me to mentor now is that I want to be that example to the next generation, and let them know that there’s so many different ways to be your best. And sometimes that’s being number one, and other times it’s having your own unique 'thing', whether it’s starting your own initiative or pushing your own boundaries. Only one person can be number one, but that doesn’t mean people should give up.

Looking ahead to Auckland

So here we are, one stop away from finishing the season. With all the ups and downs of 2023, I’m super excited for the New Zealand stop – it’s always very different when you go to a new location, and it’s fun to experience a new place with everyone who’s competing. I’ve never been to New Zealand, so it’s a new country to me, a completely new location which is always a challenge. You go into to the event not knowing what the platform’s going to look like, what’s it going to feel like, what are the spectators going to be like?

But for now, I’m just trying to now stay focused, be consistent and ultimately do the best diving I can do. Although this season’s been a little all over the place for me, Mostar gave me a huge boost. I definitely want to finish strong and try to stay in the top-three. I’ll give it everything I have, and see what happens!

Ellie and Alina Kesselbach from the Red Bull Cliff Diving on-site team © Red Bull Content Pool Ellie and Olga Savhu, mother-in-law of World Series diver Nikita Fedotov © Red Bull Content Pool All smiles in Mostar after hours © Red Bull Content Pool

