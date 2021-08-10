Slopestyle comes to the city in Red Bull Copenride

Get ready because this coming weekend, on August 13 and August 14, something huge in the mountain bike world is coming to Copenhagen, Denmark. Something mountain bike fans have never seen the likes of before; with one of the world's flattest capital cities getting turned into an urban mountain.

The artificial island of Refshaleøen in the old harbour of Copenhagen is the location for the event. Here a one-of-a-kind course has been built to play host to 20 of the world’s best MTB slopestyle riders, including Erik Fedko and Emil Johansson .

Map of Red Bull Copenride's location on Refshaleøen © Red Bull Media House

The schedule at Red Bull Copenride sees a big air contest – Shimano Best Trick – taking place on Friday, August 13, with the main competition – Red Bull Copenride – kicking off the next day on August 14. The competition format has riders take on two runs, where the athletes are judged on their performance. The tricks and amplitude of each jump increases the score, with each rider's highest score taken as their competition score.

Course details

Without a mountain and natural dirt to build on, the designers had to get creative, building up from the flat to create a monster of a course.

After the start, the first main part of the course is VisitCopenhagen kicker, which has a 5.5-metre-high ramp.. The Shimano section follows this, with each rider dropping in from a quarter pipe formed in part by the previous part of the course. Then comes a 14-metre roll in (accessed by a lift) into the last bit of the course. The roll-in leads to an 11-metre big air jump that will give the riders plenty of air to perform their best tricks.

The Red Bull Copenride course © Red Bull Media House

The logistics of building a city course

It's a huge project to build a course in the a city. Logistically, getting all those elements into place requires some planning and foresight, but being away from the central part of Copenhagen helps.

An overview of the whole of the Red Bull Copenride site © Jesper Grønnemark

More than 59kg of scaffolding forms the base of the course, with 60kg of wood and 836kg of dirt – most of which will be recycled.

The course begins to takes shape © Jesper Grønnemark

A 120-person crew is involved in the build, covering the scaffold work, ramp building and those involved in shaping the dirt on the course. There's a lot of heavy machinery, such as diggers and forklift trucks on the site.

Some sections of the course waiting to be moved into place © Jesper Grønnemark Part of the Shimano section © Jesper Grønnemark

Heavy machinery gets to work on the dirt to form the jumps © Jesper Grønnemark

In other words, constructing this course is pretty daunting stuff in, never mind riding it. Ahead of the competition, German slopestyle mountain biker Erik Fedko talks us through what he’s looking forward to the most about this Red Bull Copenride course.

Erik Fedko is one of twenty riders invited to compete at Copenride © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

You’ve seen the Copenride course. What are your first impressions?

Yeah, I saw the course. It’s so cool that it’s in the middle of the city, but they managed to include special features like lifts in it. I think it’s going to be super sick, and I’m just stoked to go to Denmark. It’s going to be my first time there.

How does it compare to other courses you’ve ridden, just in terms of first impressions?

It’s going to be different doing it on flat, for sure, because usually, we go down the hill. I’ve ridden the Crankworx event the last three years. They’re huge slopestyle courses, but I feel like this is going to be more jump dirt style.

Back in the day, there were a lot of contests like this. Like Vienna Air King or Rocket Air in Switzerland. With Copenride, they bring back that kind of competition, and I think it’s super cool. On a course like this, you can push the limits more and just show off the riding styles.

The Vienna Air King course – Copenride is another level © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Following the Shimano section, there’s a 14m roll in. How are you feeling about that?

I think it’s going to be alright. The last four years I’ve been riding freestyle where we have a 13-metre roll-in so I’m kind of used to that stuff. But it is going to be super fast. Then after that is the 11-metre big air jump. I know the jumps are super huge so I think this is where people will show off their big tricks. I have some stuff planned. It’s going to be huge air time, for huge tricks.

Fedko at Red Bull District Ride, a city slopestyle event in Nuremburg © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Which sections are you nervous about?

I’m nervous about the lift sections, for sure. I think they'll be a new challenge for all the riders, but I’m super stoked to ride something new and go to Denmark. I think it looks alright injury-wise. But yeah, the lifts make me a bit sketchy, but the course builders know what they're doing, so it will work out.

Which sections are you most looking forward to riding?

I saw there is a mini ramp at the end of the course where you can just play around and get some points for the overall impression, which is cool, in my opinion. I’m super stoked.

Of course, I’d like to see obstacles like this in more competitions. I’d like to see it everywhere. I’ve been riding big competitions for a while, and they just stay the same. It’s so cool to have something new, you just get bored after a couple of years on the same course, so I’m so stoked to see new stuff coming. I’m super stoked to see what the guys built.

Catch all the action from Red Bull Copenride on Redbull.com/dk (in Danish) on August 14 at 5pm UTC.