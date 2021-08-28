Get to know Red Bull Dance Your Style’s National Final winners

The battle is on. Red Bull Dance Your Style is back, and the top street dancers from over 30 countries are wowing crowds and going head to head in 50 events for a chance to etch their name on the world stage on December 4, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Learn about all the national champions right here…

Kieran Lai, UK, Hip-Hop

Kieran Lai won Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge in 2020 © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool

London hip-hop dancer Kieran Lai has displayed his skills everywhere from the semi-finals of UK TV competition Britain's Got Talent to West End musical And Juliet. He even danced as part of Zoo Youth performance company in front of Michelle Obama during the 2012 Summer Games.

Mainly self-taught, Kieran Lai started dancing after being fixated by YouTube clips of his greatest creative inspirations like a Korean body popper and French dance icon Salah.

In 2020 he won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Tik Tok Challenge and secured his spot for 2021.

Hamad, Egypt, Popping

Hamad is the champion of Red Bull Dance Your Style Egypt © Hesham Marcelo/Red Bull Content Pool

Hamad Ibrahim is a 26-year-old Filipino-born popper based in Cairo, Egypt. Surrounded by a rich cultural upbringing, Hamad started dancing at 16 years old. He's super musical and skilled in a mix of hip-hop styles, but popping is his expertise.

Over the past decade, he's racked up a list of battle wins in Egypt, such as becoming a semi-finalist on Arabs Got Talent in 2013 and also appeared in numerous TV interviews discussing his movement skills. As an instructor, his experimental and creative choreography makes his workshops high in demand.

Doktor Akay Üstünel, Turkey, Hip-Hop

Doktor Akay Üstünel won Red Bull Dance Your Style Turkey © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Akay Üstünel started dancing in 2009 as a result of his strong passion and respect for hip-hop culture. In under three years after stepping into the studio and making it to the semi-finals in his first-ever battle, he danced in national commercials and jumped on concert stages with Turkish artists worldwide.

He's since appeared in several music videos as a lead dancer and choreographer as well as TV series and films. When he's not battling, Akay is a movement director and instructor at Elements of Dance Company and founder of Satisfunktion Crew.

Ricky, Japan, Popping/Animation

Ricky won Red Bull Dance Your Style Japan © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

Ricky learned his craft from American soldiers who came to his hometown of Okinawa – one of those soldiers showed him a video of french popper Salah, and the rest is history.

At 14 years old, Ricky started dancing and honing his skills in popping, funk, musicality and animation. After that, he made the jump to Osaka. With 17 years of experience behind him in 2021, he's since clocked numerous solo battle wins and as a crew member of pop/animation teams EPOCH, EXmatic and Prankster. He's performed worldwide and currently divides his time away from the dance floor as an instructor, judge and father.

Jaekwon, Austria, Locking/Popping

Jaekwon won Red Bull Dance Your Style Austria © Ulrich Aydt/Red Bull Content Pool

Salzburg-based locker and popper Jaekwon delivered an electrifying battle to claim his place in South Africa. But his performance prowess shouldn't come as a surprise. He learned his chops at London's Breakin Convention and has worked as a choreographer and performer globally. He's a member of the crew Fusion Lockers.

Jaekwon strengthened the dexterity of his skill set by learning from OG's like Storm and by taking university lectures in dance and theatre education, stage direction and staging, along with Japanese traditions, folk dance and martial arts.

Sifer, Spain, Popping

Sifer won Red Bull Dance Your Style Spain © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

Sifer put his birthplace, the Canary Islands, on the map when he was crowned Spain's best dancer at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final. His charisma and flow have already seen him carve out a name in Madrid and Barcelona, and he's started working his way across the world.

Sifer has trained in all hip-hop styles and has already chalked up a string of national championship wins. He's passionate about music and would like to pursue that more outside of being a dance instructor, as a member of Calima Team and Man Of Steel Crew. He's also the founder/creator of popping training program Sifer Cypher Formacion, which offers classes, battles and workshops.

Satanel, Romania, Hip-Hop

Satanel won Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania © Bogdan Buda/Red Bull Content Pool

Satanel is a force to be reckoned with. One scroll through her Instagram, and you can find the multi-skilled Romania dancer tackling everything from a skateboard to guitar to graffiti. Not only was it a dream of her to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and have her mother and father in the audience, but she also promised that if she won, it would be a present for her grandma's 78th birthday!

2021 will be her first time competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Who's next?

The National Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style are happening right now – come back to this page to see who’s qualifying for the big event.