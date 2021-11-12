Meet the Red Bull Dance Your Style Wildcards of 2021

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021 will feature some of the world's best dancers. Eight spots will be awarded to the winners of the national championships and the pre-finals, while the other eight have been awarded wildcards and have directly qualified for the final.

Sheopatra and Outrage will represent the United States in the world final © Red Bull USA

Here are the wildcards of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021.

L'eto © Red Bull Dance Your Style Sheopatra © Red Bull Dance Your Style P-Lock © Red Bull Dance Your Style Perla © Red Bull Dance Your Style Majid © Red Bull Dance Your Style Yumeki © Red Bull Dance Your Style Outrage © Red Bull Dance Your Style SB © Red Bull Dance Your Style

01 L'eto

Introducing L'eto

Renat Izmailov, aka L’eto, started dancing at the end of 2007. Born in Moscow, Russia, he was introduced to dance by someone who was handing out advertisements in his geography class. He originally wanted to get into breaking, which wasn't offered at that time. He took hip-hop classes instead because it was offered as a way to learn the foundation to become a breaker.

L’eto's rise to becoming a dancer was fast, but he lacked confidence at first. He went to university to follow his parents' wishes, but by the second year he'd made the decision that the only career he wanted was the one of a professional dancer. L’eto practised hard and the workshops, trips and jobs from dance followed.

Dance is a mirror into your soul L'eto

L’eto shares his skills and knowledge as a dance teacher in Moscow, encouraging his students to believe in themselves and act on their instincts. “When I started dancing, a lot of the Russian OGs told me that what I was doing was not hip-hop, that I didn’t have bounce, etc," he says. "But when foreign judges came to Russia for competitions, somehow I was always winning and getting good results.”

In 2014, L’eto battled his way to the final of Juste Debout. Not only was it the first time that hip-hop was in the final but it also proved what Russian hip-hop dancers were capable of and opened the doors internationally for their scene.

L’eto has a lengthy list of battle wins under his belt, but at 30 years old and with different dancers inspiring him, he admits he’s less hungry about beating an opponent and more focused on collaborating and exploring his art. He recently connected with a freestyler and choreographer and he'd like to work towards creating choreography as a duo as well as for teams and theatre.

While he might sound like his focus has shifted to his emotional and creative side, L’eto says he’s ready to flex his skillset in South Africa at Red Bull Dance your Style.

02 Sheopatra

Introducing Sheopatra

Multi-talented movement artist and visual director Sheopatra Jones was born and bred in Memphis, Tennessee. She started dancing early and was a majorette by the time she was six years old. Being mainly self-taught, she flexed her talents everywhere from being a praise dancer at church to family parties and competitions at the skating rink.

She took up the drums at four years old after being heavily inspired by her older brother, who was taking his first lessons, and discovered she had natural talent after sitting down and playing a James Brown funk pocket by ear. As an aspiring musician himself, her brother quickly put her to work playing the piano (also by ear) and levelled up her skills on the drums. Then, by five years old, Sheopatra had started entering competitions and set her heart on a future as a drummer.

By middle school, Sheopatra was switching focus. She joined a music group with her cousin that was tasked with making up the dances and soon found her first love in the Memphis strut style called jookin. She began taking studio classes, jumped onto three different crews and companies, surrounded herself around powerful female freestylers and choreographers, and started clocking attention on the scene herself. Sheopatra was invited as a hip-hop dancer to study modern jazz and ballet by a classical company and cut her teeth alongside accomplished Memphis dancer Lil Buck.

The message I want to send with my dance and my art is absolute freedom Sheopatra

At 19 years old, Sheopatra moved to LA after coaxing from her brother (who was now a fast-rising star out in Los Angeles playing the drums for Jennifer Lopez and Chaka Khan) and wanted to help her pursue her dream. But two months after touching down there, she suffered what she calls "an LA freakout" and returned home. Back in Memphis, she dove even deeper into dance, and it was at this point that the phone rang. It was her cousin on the other line to give her another push to chase her dreams and by the time they hung up, her cousin had booked her a one-way ticket to Los Angeles and given her a three-month window to try again.

After years of grinding in the LA dance scene, more than a decade later, at 31 years old, Sheopatra is a full-time performer, movement artist and visual director.

In 2015, Sheopatra founded the dance company Council Women, a female collective of dancers committed to actively supporting one another in pursuing their professional and personal goals. The Council Women's first big gig was at the 2019 Dance Your Style US Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sheopatra has racked up hundreds of thousands of Instagram and Tik Tok followers with her partner, YoE – not only for their dance styles but also for using their platform to amplify the voices of marginalised groups. Together they've created choreography pieces that pay respect to the Black Panthers and Freedom Fighters while confronting racial injustice and police brutality. They've also released videos calling out the names of Eric Garner, Sandra Bland and Trayvon Martin while freestyling to the protest song, Hell You Talmbout, by Janelle Monáe.

"The message I want to send with my dance and my art is absolute freedom," says Sheopatra. "I want to make dancers feel proud and free about being a woman. I want dancers to feel proud and free about being black, about hip-hop and about moving their bodies however they want to move them. I want to inspire dancers to be prideful in their purpose – don't compromise it, unleash it, do something with it, create with it, expand the world with it."

03 P-Lock

Introducing P-Lock

P-Lock started dancing in 1998 in Paris, France, focusing on popping and breaking. Then, in 2000, he found a locking class at a studio and fell in love with the style. He was working in a garage at the time but decided to take a year off to really focus on the genre. After that, he joined a B-Boy collective, Vagabond Crew, and began to see where dance could take him.

More than two decades later, P-Lock's proudest achievement is being undefeated worldwide in one-on-one locking battles. He's a multiple world champion who's achieved numerous wins, including Funkin'Stylez in Germany, KOD in China and Juste Debout in 2006, 2008 and 2013. When it comes to his battle tactics, P-Lock says it all comes down to practice and training hard physically and mentally, saying: "A battle is like boxing – it's a war."

P-Lock's dance inspirations are Don Campbell, the creator of locking and his group, The Lockers. Another huge inspiration for P-Lock was the phenomenal tap duo, the Nicholas Brothers. Now he's also inspired by his crew and his students.

Outside of teaching, P-Lock wants to continue with his Funk styles Festival in Paris (Pay the Cost To Be the Boss) and create shows for his crew, The Funk Rockets.

This year represents P-Lock's first time competing at Red Bull Dance Your Style, and he's looking forward to flexing all styles, being free and having fun.

04 Perla

Introducing Perla

Swiss dancer Perla was introduced to music and dance by her mother, a keen guitar player. From a young age, Perla enjoyed dancing and took her first class at three years old. She started with contemporary and modern jazz, but soon switched to American choreography with a company called Club Zou, where she spent six years learning routines from TV and music videos. Perla credits this period with giving her a good visual memory, technical skills and flexibility.

By the age of 15, Perla had forged her own reputation on the scene. Not only was she teaching house and hip-hop in many schools across Switzerland, but she was propelling her local scene to the worldwide masses.

Then, at 20 years old, Perla decided to refine her focus on hip-hop and house (as a self-taught house dancer). She racked up a long list of impressive titles, including being a seven-time qualifier at the world championships at Juste Debout. In 2019 she won Break Down the House at Red Bull BC One Camp Zurich and now she's headed to Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

Being based in Geneva meant Perla struggled to find a freestyle scene when she was young, but as she progressed to the top of the hip-hop and house scenes, some circles, sessions and battles started taking place. Perla caught DBZ Fam's attention and they asked her to become a member.

Perla's biggest achievement to date has got to be her recent collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent, which resulted in her attracting many more fans around the world.

05 Majid

Introducing Majid

Raised in Germany but born in Iraq, Majid was inspired to start dancing after watching his father performing as a National Kurdish Folkloric dancer. Eventually, at nine years old, his sister got him to take hip-hop classes. Before long Majid was immersing himself in hip-hop culture and the urban dance scene at a youth club, and soon entered his first battle.

From the outset, Majid had no interest in dancing hip-hop the same way other people were dancing it or how the mainstream wanted to see hip-hop look. Because of that, his biggest battle became the one against himself. Majid continued training and trusting in his style, and managed to shrug off the naysayers in favour of following his passion with determination.

He competed for the first time at Juste Debout in 2008 and followed that up with more appearances at the same contest in the following five years before finally winning it in 2014.

Now, with nearly two decades of dancing to his name, the German dancer is more fiercely determined to stay on his own path than ever. He's scored a string of major titles, attracted a global fanbase and become the owner of a studio.

It was never my goal to inspire people, or win battles or become famous. I just did it because I loved it Majid

Majid has also made inroads in acting, with 2021 marking a double big-screen debut for him playing the bad guy in a German series called Truth & Gangsters. He's also set to appear in dance movie FLY, scheduled for release in Austria, Switzerland and Germany later in the year.

Outside of pursuing acting, one of Majid's goals for the future is to give back to his roots and perform, teach or battle in Iraq. With the Kurdish hip-hop scene growing, Majid has already found some fans from the capital who have written to him and sent him battle footage.

"I'm grateful and I feel so blessed," he says. "When I started dancing, it was never my goal to inspire people, or win battles or become famous. I just did it because I loved it. So to know I'm touching people where I was born and around the world with the projects, my studio and my dance, it's so mad."

06 Yumeki

Introducing Yumeki

Waacker Yumeki, 23, was born in Osaka City, Japan. She started dancing at the age of six because she had a complex from a young age about not being athletic. In 2009, aged nine, Yumeki took a trip to New York for an event called HDI. It was here in the birthplace of waacking that her passion was born. After experiencing the beauty of waacking up close, Yumeki promised herself that she would be in the spotlight one day.

Yumeki spent time in the studio and levelled up her skills, but while she was in high school, she felt totally lost about what career path to pursue. Thankfully, it was at that point that she met fellow Japanese hip-hop dancer, Lee, who guided her towards dance opportunities and showed Yumeki how fun dance could be.

These days, Yumeki is a member of Bad Queen crew. One of her biggest inspirations is popper Gucchon. Next up, Yuemki would like to add popping and soul into her dancing. She loves listening to funk, disco, R 'n' B and '80s songs, and is most excited about competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style because "the DJ can play major, hit chart songs!"

Outside of waacking, Yumeki is into accessory making and shopping. She says that fashion influences her dance style because her look, outfit and make-up can motivate her whole performance and take it to a new level.

07 Outrage

Introducing Outrage

Outrage was born in the US state Kansas but moved around when he was growing up, spending time in parts of Germany and Washington DC before settling in California. He was inspired to dance and perform by the likes of Michael Jackson, James Brown, Freddie Mercury and Jimi Hendrix.

His first introduction to freestyle dance came at a shopping mall when he was 12 years old. What Outrage saw was krump and it made a significant impact on him. It would take another year, though, before he'd actually meet those same dancers in high school and start dancing himself. Outrage started when the clowning and krump crossover was still in motion, and David LaChapelle's iconic film RIZE was opening in cinemas and presenting the South Central LA street dance for the first time to the world.

The first time Outrage danced in a battle was in 2010's How The West Was Won, which had added a krump category for the first time. Outrage won and took home a big cash prize. Fresh from graduating high school, at 20 years old, the next thing Outrage knew he was getting invited to Japan, on an all-expenses-paid trip to teach, battle and share his style of krumping. Outrage realised at that point that dance was something he could get used to.

I've thrived with my dance by showing people so far how much more there is to krump Outrage

Outrage previously competed in the Dance Your Style LA qualifier, but this will be his first time appearing at the World Final. Outside of battling, he is into fashion and photography and has his own clothing brand called @DeathbyStyle, specialising in clothes for the hip-hop community. He is a self-professed "master-genius" of music and geeks out on studying all sorts of genres.

"I just want to be able to continue to travel and give the world a different perspective on krump," he says. "Krump often has a stereotype in people's eyes, and I think I've thrived with my dance by showing people so far how much more there is to krump.

"I definitely also see myself as a creative director and someone who will continually put street dance on platforms beyond battling. Because of TikTok and things, a wider audience is starting to see what the future of krump could be and more if it has the right team and direction behind it, and I certainly want to do what I can to take it there."

08 SB

Introducing: SB

South African dancer SB started dancing at the age of three, with his family often asking he and his sister to perform at events. But it wasn't until the age of 16 that SB began following dance as a career in a "serious, serious, serious" way, immersing himself in the SBHUJWA form that was taking Soweto by storm at the time.

"SBHUJWA was derived from a French word 'bourgeoisie', which means middle or upper class," says SB. "But for us, it's not about that. It's about a positive lifestyle, good energy when you dance the movements and being creative. You can tell a story with it and speak from your heart while people are staring at you. It's also a dance that evolves with time and allows other elements to come in. It combines other genres like pop, hip-hop etc. It's the style I started with and it's the culture that I actually live in. I'm about SBHUJWA, all the way from the roots."

SBHUJWA culture demands creativity and diversity in the movement and a delivery packed with energy and charm. No one does all of that like SB. He's in demand to teach workshops and he's appeared in many shows around, winning battles and proving himself to be a strong choreographer along the way.

Some of SB's biggest achievements include being invited to dance in an African dance film called Yemi In The Moon and performing at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

SB has previously competed at the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers but 2021 will mark his debut at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. It's a dream come true for him and he's super excited to represent his culture.