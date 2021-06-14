The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is going to have Joburg jumping
© Mpumelelo Macu
The best dancers on the planet will descend on Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4, 2021, for the second edition of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.
Published on
After the premiere of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2019 in Paris and the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge on TikTok in 2020, dancers from around the globe will once again tear up floors and look to wow crowds for a chance to etch their name onto the world stage.
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021 announcement
This year, Red Bull Dance Your Style will hit up more than 30 countries throughout 2021, delivering one of the most unique one-on-one street-dance battles on the scene.
Red Bull Dance Your Style quick facts
- You decide who winsAt Red Bull Dance Your Style there are no dedicated judges. The audience crowns the winner by a simple vote.
- The music is unpredictableThe DJs choose from current mainstream hits, classics, club bangers and whatever they think will make the crowd move.
- Showmanship is the keyThe dancers who connect with the audience and entertain the crowd are the ones who take home the title.
Behind the decks, DJs soundtrack each round by spinning their choice of everything from well-known commercial records to funk deep cuts, garage, pop, global beats, rock, rap and old school classics. These tracks will prompt the freshest dancers from each country to come head-to-head and flex their skills, musicality, performance prowess and iconic styles to maximum levels.
Unlike most street dance competitions, Red Bull Dance Your Style doesn't have a panel of judges voting for a winner. Instead, the champ is decided by the crowd. In the end, the dancer who triumphs is the one who wins the vote of the fans.
By allowing the crowd to be the judges, this shifts the emphasis towards showmanship and the skill to entertain a crowd when compared to regular dance battles. Dancers are free to express, explore and experiment with their personality, as well as push their character and theatrics as far as they can go.
It’s no surprise that the first World Final in Paris and last year’s online battles took audiences by storm. Not only did the entertainment factor reach new levels, but Dance Your Style kicked off a platform for a new generation of dancers to get down with global legends.
Levelling up once more, 2021's Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg will not only see the best street dancers on the planet come face-to-face, but the competition will showcase the rich culture of the African continent and the art form’s birthplace. Enrich your knowledge of the history of street dance and expect a show and battle like you’ve never seen before. This is one you don’t want to miss.