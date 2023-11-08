Waackxxxy is the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style world champion

Waackxxxy is the first woman to win Red Bull Dance Your Style.

This South Korean dancer took the win after defeating Gio from the Netherlands in a showstopping final in Frankfurt, Germany. The trophy was presented by last year's champion, THE D Soraki, who won Red Bull Dance Your Style in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2022.

Waackxxxy showed the world why she is the queen © Eva Berten

6,000 spectators celebrated a gigantic party with the 16 top dancers in Frankfurt’s sold-out Festhalle venue. They also experienced the live world premiere of Komm mit, the new song by Badmómzjay, choreographed by Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany champion, Luwam Russom.

01 The best pictures from Frankfurt

Javier Ninja demonstrated why he is the icon in the world of voguing. © dieserbobby Majid at the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final © dieserbobby And the winner is Waackxxxy © Little Shao The arena was packed © dieserbobby The energy in the crowd was off the charts © Little Shao Gio, how low can you go? 😎 © Little Shao Waackxxy didn't slow down in any of her rounds © Muriel Rieben The Crown was definitely a crowd favourite © dieserbobby 100% woman power: Sara and Jazzy in TOP 16 © dieserbobby Joshua will dance lockin' to any song © dieserbobby Verb, the krumper who can make you cry with his dancing © dieserbobby This is how crowd voting looks at Red Bull Dance Your Style © Little Shao

02 Who competed in the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?

The path to the World Final took the national champions through two pre-finals - here are the winners who faced the eight wildcards.

From Pre-Final 1: Verb (South Africa), Jedras (Poland), Nahiel (Spain) and Lil Syd (Austria)

Lil Syd, Jedras, Nahiel and Verb © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From Pre-Final 2: Da Vinci (Nigeria), Jazzy (Norway), The Crown (USA) and Gio (Netherlands). See you in the World Final!

Jazzy, The Crown, King Davinci and Gio © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool

Big respect to all the other national champions who took part: Ryu, Akim, Neha, Dimas, Almas, Leonidou, Black Joker, Odour, Phex, Andre DB, Adamson, Sean Lew, Mostafa, J XYB, Tevin Not Kevin, Skitta Star, Viegas, Luwam, Volkan Arici, Hector, BJ Miah, Uub, Goshawty, Jun, Bobby, Salleh Bellagon, Adam, Jessie, Kabady, Caine, Wavee, Kliment, Nepo, Jiggy Jaya, Malik, Xelyna, Cléry, Nubi, Usher, Happyfeet and Rhino.

03 What is Red Bull Dance Your Style?

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international street dance competition in which the world's most creative dancers compete against each other in a knockout system. The highlight: there is no jury.

Only the audience decides who advances from round to round - and the dancers don't know in advance which song they will be dancing to. Everything revolves around creativity, spontaneity and entertainment. It's all about winning over the crowd and taking the title.

A variety of street dance styles are allowed. Hip-hop, popping, locking, voguing, house, krumping – and if none of those words mean anything to you, click here to learn . There is one exception, though: there is no breaking - better known as breakdance - as we have another competition for that in the form of Red Bull BC One .

Come back here soon as this story is primed for an update with quotes from the competitors…

04 Next up: Mumbai, India, in 2024

After Germany was at the centre of the street dance world in 2023, the journey continues next year, as the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final takes place on November 9 in Mumbai, India. Tickets are available here .