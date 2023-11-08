Waackxxxy finds out that she won Red Bull Dance Your Style
© Muriel Rieben
Dance

Waackxxxy is the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style world champion

South Korean waacking star Waackxxxy prevailed at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 – find out what went down in Frankfurt, Germany, and get the news about next year’s event.
Written by FraGue Moser-Kindler
3 min readUpdated on

Waackxxxy is the first woman to win Red Bull Dance Your Style.
This South Korean dancer took the win after defeating Gio from the Netherlands in a showstopping final in Frankfurt, Germany. The trophy was presented by last year's champion, THE D Soraki, who won Red Bull Dance Your Style in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2022.
Waackxxxy dances on the world final stage

Waackxxxy showed the world why she is the queen

© Eva Berten

6,000 spectators celebrated a gigantic party with the 16 top dancers in Frankfurt’s sold-out Festhalle venue. They also experienced the live world premiere of Komm mit, the new song by Badmómzjay, choreographed by Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany champion, Luwam Russom.
01

The best pictures from Frankfurt

Javier Ninja dancing on the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023

Javier Ninja demonstrated why he is the icon in the world of voguing.

© dieserbobby

Majid in a backbend position at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023.

Majid at the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

© dieserbobby

Waackxxxy celebrates her win.

And the winner is Waackxxxy

© Little Shao

Overview of the Festhalle Frankfurt.

The arena was packed

© dieserbobby

The energy in the crowd was off the charts

© Little Shao

Gio, how low can you go? 😎

© Little Shao

Waackxxy didn't slow down in any of her rounds

© Muriel Rieben

The Crown was definitely a crowd favourite

© dieserbobby

100% woman power: Sara and Jazzy in TOP 16

© dieserbobby

Joshua will dance lockin' to any song

© dieserbobby

Verb, the krumper who can make you cry with his dancing

© dieserbobby

This is how crowd voting looks at Red Bull Dance Your Style

© Little Shao

02

Who competed in the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?

The path to the World Final took the national champions through two pre-finals - here are the winners who faced the eight wildcards.
From Pre-Final 1: Verb (South Africa), Jedras (Poland), Nahiel (Spain) and Lil Syd (Austria)
Lil Syd of Austria, Jedras of Poland, Nahiel of Spain and Verb of South Africa are the 4 winners of the pre final 1 at the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Germany on November 1st, 2023.

Lil Syd, Jedras, Nahiel and Verb

© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From Pre-Final 2: Da Vinci (Nigeria), Jazzy (Norway), The Crown (USA) and Gio (Netherlands). See you in the World Final!
Jazzy, The Crown, King Davinci and Gio winning the pre final 2 prior to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at Union Hall in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 2nd, 2023.

Jazzy, The Crown, King Davinci and Gio

© Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool

Big respect to all the other national champions who took part: Ryu, Akim, Neha, Dimas, Almas, Leonidou, Black Joker, Odour, Phex, Andre DB, Adamson, Sean Lew, Mostafa, J XYB, Tevin Not Kevin, Skitta Star, Viegas, Luwam, Volkan Arici, Hector, BJ Miah, Uub, Goshawty, Jun, Bobby, Salleh Bellagon, Adam, Jessie, Kabady, Caine, Wavee, Kliment, Nepo, Jiggy Jaya, Malik, Xelyna, Cléry, Nubi, Usher, Happyfeet and Rhino.
03

What is Red Bull Dance Your Style?

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international street dance competition in which the world's most creative dancers compete against each other in a knockout system. The highlight: there is no jury.
Only the audience decides who advances from round to round - and the dancers don't know in advance which song they will be dancing to. Everything revolves around creativity, spontaneity and entertainment. It's all about winning over the crowd and taking the title.
A variety of street dance styles are allowed. Hip-hop, popping, locking, voguing, house, krumping – and if none of those words mean anything to you, click here to learn. There is one exception, though: there is no breaking - better known as breakdance - as we have another competition for that in the form of Red Bull BC One.
04

Next up: Mumbai, India, in 2024

After Germany was at the centre of the street dance world in 2023, the journey continues next year, as the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final takes place on November 9 in Mumbai, India. Tickets are available here.

Dance