The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is taking place in Johannesburg

Red Bull Dance Your Style is back and bigger than ever. After the premiere of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2019 in Paris, the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge on TikTok in 2020, and a break in 2021, dancers are more ready than ever to tear up the floor, wow the audience and battle it out. More than 60 dancers from 30 countries will be part of the competition to find out who’ll be the one.

If you've somehow missed out on Red Bull Dance Your Style in the previous years, fret not – here's how it works. The global street dance competition brings a dynamic mix of styles together on the dancefloor from hip-hop, krumping, waacking, dancehall, house, popping, locking and beyond.

It's a throwback to hip-hop culture, cyphers back in the days, parties and jams. Behind the decks, DJs will challenge the dancers with a musical mix from commercial records to funk deep cuts, garage, pop, dancehall, rock, rap and old school classics. The songs fuel the dancers to flex their technique, freestyle abilities, individuality, theatrics and performance prowess to the maximum.

Instead of winning over a panel of judges, qualifiers from all four corners of the world come head-to-head to conquer the audience vote. The crowd determines the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 world champion, who truly rules the dance floor.

This is how voting looks like at Red Bull Dance Your Style © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool

Already, 27 dancers have earned a spot in their respective country's national finals throughout 2021. But for the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, an additional set of street dancers still have the opportunity to impress their local audiences and join the action.

More than 4.3 million viewers have tuned into the live streams in the previous years and more than 4,000 fans have attended.

The 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg will be a show of epic proportions, as well as shining a light on the rich culture of the African continent, which has been the birthplace of so many street dance styles.

Shanny J will represent her country in the world final in December © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

One dancer in particular who's hyped to represent her country is the 2021 winner of the South African National Final, Shanny J.

This December, Shanny J will finally take to the stage with her fusion of waacking and voguing and proudly showcase the distinct South African dance styles she also possesses.

"I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to represent South Africa in our home country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in December," she said. "Winning the national final was an absolute dream and having the chance to go up against the world's best dancers in my hometown is a challenge that I'm excited about and training hard for."

Expect to witness a competition like you've never seen before, be entertained to incalculable levels and get inspired to light up the floor with your own moves.

Red Bull Dance Your Style USA 2021 winner and prolific popper Angyil said: “While it's a competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style is, at its core, a celebration of dance, that gives artists a global stage to express their true selves and expose audiences to new styles of dance.”

This is the street dance battle you don't want to miss.