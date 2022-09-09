© Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool
All you need to know about the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022
Want to know where the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is taking place and how to watch it? Then this comprehensive guide to the dance competition is a must-read.
Red Bull Dance Your Style is a worldwide one-versus-one mixed-style dance competition with qualifying events in more than 30 countries. After a break in 2021, the competition returns with the best street dancers on the planet heading to South Africa for the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 World Final. This is everything you need to know.
If you want to improve your knowledge of the event format, check out our introduction to Red Bull Dance Your Style.
01
When and where is the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022 taking place?
The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022 is going down on December 10, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
02
Who will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022?
There will be eight invited wildcards competing in the top 16 of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The other eight spots will be granted to the best four competitors of the two Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre Finals. The national champs of the Red Bull Dance Your Style season 2021 will battle in the first pre-final and the champions of this season will compete in the second pre-final.
Stay tuned for the announcement of the wildcards.
03
How to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?
The best way to enjoy the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is, of course, on-site, as part of the audience.
There'll also be a live stream. Stay tuned for information about that, coming soon.
04
Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?
Ticketing information is not yet available.
More information will be added as soon it becomes available.