Meet the TikTok hosts of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022 is going down in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 10, and for the first time in the history of the event it will be live-streamed exclusively on TikTok. While @redbulldance will host the main show, we will have additional hosts who will take you on a tour from their very own point of view. Read on to learn more about these social media stars.

01 Mob Crew

Mob Crew from Germany will host Red Bull Dance Your Style on TikTok © Tuananh Tran aka Imprzz

Mob Crew are a professional dance crew based in Germany. The three members - Leo, Vova and Junior - are hip-hop culture natives who danced long before they set out to conquer TikTok. With a collective dance experience of 43 years, they know the ins and outs of the international dance scene.

The members have the complete dance package: performing, battling and teaching. They run their own dance school – Frontrow Studio in Osnabrück – and initially embarked on their TikTok adventure to promote their dance school. It's fair to say it's been a very successful journey since they started on the video-sharing platform.

Mob Crew joined TikTok in January 2021 and started releasing clips that showcased their dance skills with a ton of fun. A mixture that's proved to be extremely successful on TikTok, but rest assured they aren't playing up for the camera.

"There is no pretending. That is 100% us," assure the trio. Being TikTok naturals, they smashed the unbelievable milestone of one million followers only nine months after joining and once gained 140,000 followers in a single day.

BOP or NOT is their most famous concept – regularly racking up millions of views – and is where the dancers show whether a song makes them dance or not. Watching them makes one fact very obvious: only one of the trio has impeccable musical taste. We'll leave it up to you to figure out who it is. The crew also recently started producing exclusive content for their YouTube channel, which will air soon.

Covering the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on their TikTok, they will present the whole experience through the lens of dance connoisseurs. They will look to uncover the depths of a battle that challenges the competitors' freestyle skills to the max. Leo confidently states why we should watch Red Bull Dance Your Style on their TikTok, saying: "That's easy. Because we are the coolest guys out there."

Mob Crew will cover Red Bull Dance Your Style on their own TikTok channel @mob_crew .

02 Kien Quan

Kien Quan is one of the top photographers on TikTok © Han Yang

Kien Quan is a professional photographer and content creator with 10 years of experience in his chosen crafts. Born in Vietnam and making his home in New York City, USA, he was a b-boy for eight years as a member of 5 Crew Dynasty.

He fell in love with photography when he started uploading his work onto Instagram in 2013. His online following grew and he became known as one of the top dance photographers in the world. However, he started to feel like he was becoming a slave to the Instagram algorithm and wanted to be known for more than his dance photography. He says: "When Instagram became too set-up polished, I was looking for an excuse to be myself."

This made him start creating content on TikTok in 2020. "I only started TikTok because I realised people on that platform really resonated with authentic, raw and relatable content. It gave me a canvas to show multiple angles of my skill sets and a place to express my opinions."

Finding a fresh outlet for his personality where no one knew who he was, Quan was free to recreate his online presence. He experimented with content to see what worked, but the moment he started posting because he was simply having fun, his TikTok account blew up. He has now built a following that stands at four million and is among the top five TikTok photography creators.

Quan credits his success to a combination of his personality, strange sense of humour, and understanding of the current meta on social media. He also follows the mindset he learned as a b-boy, striving to always be original and come up with fresh concepts and ideas. He showcases his approach when walking up to everyone from models and dancers to athletes and cosplayers to ask if he can create a photo or video of them. He then seemingly performs a lot of random, quirky antics while capturing his subjects, leading to a piece of content that'ss always creatively spectacular.

I want to leave everyone better than I found them Kien Quan

His growth on social media has also made Kien want to be more responsible in his content. His motto in life is "to leave everyone better than I found them." With this, he says, "if I talk to you, or if you've seen my work, I'd like to know that I contributed something. Maybe I taught you something, left a new perspective, or made your day."

Fully ready to host the Dance Your Style World Final 2022 on his TikTok channel, Kien can't wait to see how it all goes down, commenting: "I'm excited! It's my first time so I don't know what to expect."

Kien Quan will cover the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on his own TikTok channel @kienquancreates .

03 Jessica Mashaba

Jessica Mashaba takes over the TikTok of @redbullza © SHOTBYVADO

Jessica Mashaba is a young, successful, social media influencer and digital creator, who specialises in dance and comedy content.

Born and raised in South Africa, dance is something that Jessica has always practised, both as a hobby and professionally. She fell in love with the art at an early age when she was exposed to multiple styles, including ballet, ballroom, jazz, hip-hop and more. Her favourite street genre has always been Amapiano – a fusion of deep house and jazz from South Africa. She was also part of the contemporary dance company, Afrika Ablaze, for a year.

When it came to deciding to be an online influencer and digital creator, Jessica says, "it's more like social media chose me, as it was never something I had to force. I blew up naturally."

TikTok is her favourite platform and Jessica sees it as fun to use, both as a creator and as an audience to other people's content. She was also drawn to TikTok because she says that it, "always managed to make me laugh even on my toughest days."

Jessica has amassed 3.4 million followers on TikTok and points to consistency as the key to growing her audience. She also believes that her authenticity with her viewers is why she continues to do well on the platform. Her realness draws people to her page, as she makes content people can relate to. But it's not always easy being an online creator and personality, as Jessica admits, "it takes tough skin because social media can be a brutal place."

Jessica truly wants to give people a reason to smile. The number one vision that she wants to convey to her viewers is that "everything will be okay" because "the world is not such a terrible place."

Jessica has currently graduated from UCT (the University of Cape Town). She's excited that she's taken up theatre and performance professionally, as it aligns with her true passion.

With the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022 coming to her country of South Africa, Jessica is beyond thrilled to be an online host for the event, saying, "I'm so excited to witness the greatness of others. There are so many talents in the streets and it makes me happy to see platforms like Red Bull Dance Your Style provide room for many of us to flourish."

Jessica Mashaba will cover Red Bull Dance Your Style on the TikTok channel @redbullza . You can find her own channel at @jessicamashaba20 .