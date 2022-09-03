Red Bull District Ride 2022 showed the very best of MTB slopestyle

The sixth edition of the urban mountain bike slopestyle contest Red Bull District Ride showed that the sport is very much in rude health. Progression was definitely the watch-word as there were new world-first tricks aplenty and, for the first time ever, women mountain bikers took to the course in Nuremberg for a progression session and had their own Best Trick contest at the Big Air District alongside the men.

More than 120,000 spectators came to Nuremberg over the two days of competition that started with the Best Trick contest on Friday and concluded with Slopestyle Finals on Saturday afternoon.

01 Red Bull District Ride Slopestyle Finals

In a final that consisted of three runs rather than the normal two, Sweden’s Emil Johansson took first place with 90 points. Second place went to the winner from 2017, Nicholi Rogatkin of the United States, ahead of local German hero Erik Fedko , who finished third.

Johansson found himself in the unusual position of being third on the leaderboard before he started his second run. The Swede was trailing behind Rogatkin and Fedko, who had both improved their scores on their second runs with Rogatkin leading. The American scored big with his trademark 1440 off the 4m-high Big Air Kicker in the Big Air District, with Fedko doing a Backflip Superman Seatgrab in that same section.

Fedko's third-placed run included a Backflip Superman Seatgrab © Christoph Laue/Red Bull Content Pool Front flipping goodness from Nicholi Rogatkin © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johansson's winning Tailwhip combo off the Big Air kicker © Christoph Laue/Red Bull Content Pool British rider Tom Isted in the Box District © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Thomas Genon thrills the crowds on the jumps in the Dirt District © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

However, Johansson has nerves of steel and he also improved on his second run, with judges awarding him 90 points for a run that was topped with a 360 Tailwhip Catch Downside Tailwhip off the Big Air Kicker. That run would not be beaten by any other competitor in their third runs, and the contest concluded with a party lap from Fedko and Johansson after they elected not to take their own third runs.

“Today’s victory means everything to me! The fact that we can bring the discipline of mountain bike slopestyle to such an unusual urban setting and attract such a large audience is simply amazing,” Johansson said after collecting his winner’s trophy.

Johansson has now won nine consecutive FMB World Tour events in a row. A remarkable record.

The spectators made it a great atmosphere for the riders to perform © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool Nicholi Rogatkin was pumped for every competitor after their run © Marc Schwarz/Red Bull Content Pool The podium for Red Bull District Ride 2022 © Flo Hagena/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull District Ride 2022 - Slopestyle Results 1 90 2 88,34 3 85,32 4 82,45 5 81,79 Show all results Rank Person Result 1 90 2 88,34 3 85,32 4 82,45 5 81,79 6 81,18 7 79,28 8 79,11 9 78,76 10 77,33 11 77,16 12 65,44 13 50,95

02 Best Trick contest

The event got off to a flying start in front of fans in Hauptmarkt Square on Friday. The 4m-high Big Air Kicker in the Big Air District gave the riders plenty of airtime for some ingenious tricks, and they delivered with some world-firsts in a session where athletes could hit the ramp as many times as they wanted.

Johansson got the vote as the Best Trick winner after pulling off a world first in a 360 Tailwhip to Barspin to Opposite Downside Tailwhip.

“I enjoyed it and I had this trick in mind for some time. I didn’t plan to do it, but it all came together, and I’m so stoked," he said afterwards.

Another world first, this time from Dawid Godziek , saw the Polish rider awarded second place in the contest. He put down a Twister Tuck No Hander to Barspin. Third was Rogatkin. The American got that spot for a 1440, a trick that only he has ever pulled off and one that he debuted in the 2017 finals on his way to winning that edition.

Outside the podium places, there were a further two world firsts debuted by other athletes. Spain's Alejandro Bonafe landed a perfect Cash Roll Tailwhip to Barspin, while Italy's Diego Caverzasi showed a Backflip Cliffhanger to Tailwhip.

The five women who were here for the progression session – Patricia Druwen (GER), Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Kathi Kuypers (GER), Gemma Corbera (ESP) and Ellie Chew (NZL) – took part in the Best Trick session and had their own contest to try and win. Gemma Corbera and Ellie Chew thrilled the crowd with massive backflips, with Corbera just about taking the top spot with a little bit more style and amplitude on her flip. Patricia Druwen, at just 15 years old, gave the home crowd a lot to cheer by taking third place. Her clean Suicide No Handers were cheered like nothing else.

Emil Johansson dropped a world first to win Best Trick © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Here it is: a 360 Tailwhip to Barspin to Opposite Downside Tailwhip © Christoph Laue/Red Bull Content Pool Gemma Corbera had the style and amplitude to take home the women's crown © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool Dawid Godziek's Twister Tuck No Hander to Barspin earned him second place © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool Nicholi Rogatkin is still the only rider with a 1440 in his locker © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool

