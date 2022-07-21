Meet the 15 athletes who'll compete at Red Bull District Ride

On September 2-3, Red Bull District Ride , the biggest urban mountain bike slopestyle event in the world returns to the streets of Nuremberg, Germany, along with the best mountain bike slopestylers.

So who are the 15 athletes that will be taking part in Red Bull District Ride 2022? Scroll on to find out:

01 Emil Johansson

Johansson celebrates his second place at Red Bull District Ride in 2017 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Emil Johansson is without doubt a superstar among the pro mountain bikers that compete in mountain bike slopestyle events. The Swedish rider is the man to beat when it comes to slopestyle , with his six consecutive slopestyle contest wins at Crankworx events a testament to that fact. Johansson will be competing at Red Bull District Ride for the second time, having finished second in 2017.

02 Nicholi Rogatkin

Nicholi Rogatkin is the reigning Red Bull District Ride champion, having won the event in 2017. That victory owed much to the 1440 the American pulled off on the final big air jump, a world first at the time. Since then he's gone on to win Crankworx's Triple Crown of Slopestyle and continues to entertain wherever he competes.

3 min Nicholi Rogatkin's winning run at District Ride Nicholi Rogatkin beats all-comers at Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg.

03 Erik Fedko

Fedko celebrates his 2nd place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2022 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Erik Fedko is one of two German athletes in this year's Red Bull District Ride line-up. It was at this event in 2017 where Fedko first emerged into the limelight. He was a wild card entry then and put in an assured performance to finish fifth. Since then his level has progressed and he's now one of the most consistent performers on the slopestyle circuit.

04 Timothé Bringer

Frenchman Timothé Bringer is a good outside bet for the win at this year's competition. A former Red Bull FMB World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2019, Bringer is currently third in the FMB World Ranking. His recent results, including a third place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle in June, suggest that the 24-year-old is on his way to becoming one of the sport's leading riders.

Bringer bringing on the send at Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek getting into the flow © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

Dawid Godziek has made the step up from an early career in freestyle BMX to mountain bike slopestyle, and just like his brother Szymon Godziek , he's now a regular participant in slopestyle contests worldwide. A meticulous worker, both he and Szymon have their own training compound back in their home country of Poland. This detailed approach is now paying dividends, with a fourth place at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle this year seeing him outperform his brother.

06 Szymon Godziek

Szymon Godziek is a Red Bull District Ride veteran, having left his mark at the 2014 and 2017 contests. The Polish rider was the first athlete to pull off a 'tsunami flip' in competition at Red Bull District Ride in 2014, where he also won the Best Trick Contest. Then, at the 2017 event, he finished third behind Nicholi Rogatkin and Emil Johansson.

1 min Szymon Godziek Tsunami Frontflip Polish shredder Szymon Godziek pushes things forward with a world-first at Red Bull District Ride 2014.

07 Tomas Lemoine

Tomas Lemoine competed in Red Bull District Ride in 2014 © Daniel Grund/Red Bull Content Pool

Tomas Lemoine is one of the best all-rounders on a mountain bike. The Frenchman is a regular participant on the Crankworx circuit, where he not only competes in slopestyle but in events like speed & style and pumptrack. A hardened competitor, you can be sure that the man from Marseille will be right at home on such a big slopestyle stage as Nuremberg.

08 Griffin Paulson

Canadian Griffin Paulson, who hails from British Columbia, is beginning to make a name for himself at the ripe old age of 25. The former junior ice hockey player is one tough individual and we can't wait to see what he has in store for his debut at Red Bull District Ride.

Griffin Paulson could spring a surprise at the Red Bull District Ride © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Lucas Huppert

Lucas Huppert at Red Bull Joyride © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

Lucas Huppert is proving that Swiss mountain bikers like to fly as much as they like riding cross-country. A professional since 2020, the 22-year-old is currently eighth in the FMB World Ranking.

10 Max Fredriksson

Max Fredriksson is another athlete making his debut at Red Bull District Ride. The Swedish riser is as comfortable riding on a downhill bike as he is slopestyling on a dirt jump bike.

Max Fredriksson during Stockholm's golden hour © Niklas Wallner

11 Torquato Testa

Torquato Testa and his Rose Bikes The Bruce © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Italian Torquato Testa seems to have been around for ages. He first came to public consciousness as a relatively unknown rider who earned a Joyride invite after a strong performance at a stateside FMB World Tour warm-up event. He's thrown down with the big boys ever since and got some big results along the way.

12 Paul Couderc

Frenchman Paul Couderc sees slopestyle and mountain biking in general as a work of art. His YouTube videos, especially his My War series, bear witness to this. We'll be hoping to see this innovative and creative approach in Nuremberg!

It's all about the style for Paul Couderc © JB Liautard

13 Jakub Vencl

Jakub Vencl getting styled in Austria © Richkphotography/FMB World Tour

At 32, Jakub Vencl is the oldest rider in the field at this year's Red Bull District Ride. The Czech rider will be sure to use his experience of riding contests the world over in Nuremberg.

14 Lukas Knopf – Wildcard

The first of two wildcard entries for Red Bull District Ride is Lukas Knopf. The German rider will be itching to make his first run in Nuremberg having missed out on participating on home soil in 2017.

Lukas Knopf in action at Red Bull District Ride qualifying in 2017 © Christoph Laue/Red Bull Content Pool

15 Miguel Guerrero – Wildcard

Miguel Guerrero is ready for Red Bull District Ride © Red Bull Germany

The second wildcard entry for this year's Red Bull District Ride is Miguel 'Carolo' Guerrero. The Spaniard earned his place after being the best-placed rider who wasn't already seeded for Red Bull District Ride at the most recent FMB event, Eurobike Skyline Ride in Frankfurt.

